Fright nights: Where to find haunted houses in the suburbs

Samuel Howard, of Round Lake Beach, is all smiles as he scares visitors while they walk through the Realm of Terror Haunted House in Round Lake Beach. Candace H. Johnson for Shaw Local News Network

With Halloween only a few days away, the scare season is in full swing. That's especially true at the area's haunted houses. Here's a list of some places dialing up the fear factor this year.

13th Floor Haunted House Chicago

5050 River Road, Schiller Park, 13thfloorchicago.com. Open Oct. 27-31 and Nov. 4-5. Recommended for ages 12 and older. $19.99-$32.99. Attractions include Outcast Carnival, in which shunned sideshow performers from a failed carnival have gone rabid, and All Hallows Eve, in which undead trick-or-treaters rise from their graves in search of blood, guts and candy. Five-minute escape games are also available for groups.

Basement of the Dead & Shattered 3D Haunted House

42 W. New York St., Aurora, (630) 896-2466, basementofthedead.com. Open Oct. 27-31 and Nov. 5. Recommended for ages 13 and older. $32.99-$69.99 in advance, prices are higher at the door.

Disturbia Haunted House

1213 Butterfield Road, Suite D, Downers Grove, (630) 896-2466, hauntedhousedisturbia.com. Open Oct. 27-31 and Nov. 5. Recommended for ages 13 and older. $32.99-$69.99 in advance, prices are higher at the door.

Dungeon of Doom

600 29th St., Zion, (847) 262-3666, dungeonofdoom.com. Open Oct. 28-31 and Nov. 4-5 (blackout). Recommended for ages 13 and older. $30 general admission, $45 fast pass, $55 VIP. The experience takes place in a 45,000-square-foot building populated by all manner of ghouls, demons and unhinged clowns dubbed the "killer crew." Halloween is Slasher Night, featuring a tribute to horror icons.

Evil Intentions

900 Grace St., Elgin, (630) 634-2858, eihaunt.com. Open Oct. 27-31. Children under 13 must be accompanied by an adult. $35-$75. Scares unfold over a 55,000-square-foot, multilevel building that once housed a casket factory.

HellsGate Haunted House

Visitors park at 301 W. Second St., Lockport, and take a five-minute shuttle ride to the site. (605) 301-4283 or hellsgate.com. Open Oct. 27-31 and Nov. 4-5. Not recommended for ages 12 and younger. Visitors under 16 must be accompanied by an adult. General admission $35 online, $39 on site. VIP: $50 online, $56 on site. HellsGate unfolds in a multilevel mansion located in the woods that belonged to a fictional army medic turned mortician who dabbled in the occult and was determined to reanimate the dead.

The Old Joliet Haunted Prison

401 Woodruff Road, Joliet, hauntedprison.com. Open Oct. 27-31 and Nov. 4-5. Recommended for ages 12 and older. $19.99- $31.99. Set inside a real former prison, attractions include The Abominations beings who feast upon innocent souls and Tormented, creatures horribly modified by scientists who take their revenge out on unsuspecting people. Five-minute escape games available for groups.

Realm of Terror Haunted House

421 W. Rollins Road, Round Lake Beach, (847) 973-6053, realmofterror.com. Open Oct. 27-30. Not for children. $19.99-$29.99 in advance, $5 more at the door. Add $15 for express upgrade and $30 for VIP upgrade. In addition to scares, Realm of Terror features mini-escape rooms, carnival games and food trucks.

Six Flags Fright Fest

1 Great America Parkway, Gurnee, sixflags.com/greatamerica. Open Oct. 27-31. Single day tickets start at $49.99. Family-friendly activities, rides and trick-or-treating during the day. Evening activities include multiple haunted houses (for an additional fee), a cabaret and rides.