Fright nights: Where to find haunted houses in the suburbs
With Halloween only a few days away, the scare season is in full swing. That's especially true at the area's haunted houses. Here's a list of some places dialing up the fear factor this year.
13th Floor Haunted House Chicago
5050 River Road, Schiller Park, 13thfloorchicago.com. Open Oct. 27-31 and Nov. 4-5. Recommended for ages 12 and older. $19.99-$32.99. Attractions include Outcast Carnival, in which shunned sideshow performers from a failed carnival have gone rabid, and All Hallows Eve, in which undead trick-or-treaters rise from their graves in search of blood, guts and candy. Five-minute escape games are also available for groups.
Basement of the Dead & Shattered 3D Haunted House
42 W. New York St., Aurora, (630) 896-2466, basementofthedead.com. Open Oct. 27-31 and Nov. 5. Recommended for ages 13 and older. $32.99-$69.99 in advance, prices are higher at the door.
Disturbia Haunted House
1213 Butterfield Road, Suite D, Downers Grove, (630) 896-2466, hauntedhousedisturbia.com. Open Oct. 27-31 and Nov. 5. Recommended for ages 13 and older. $32.99-$69.99 in advance, prices are higher at the door.
Dungeon of Doom
600 29th St., Zion, (847) 262-3666, dungeonofdoom.com. Open Oct. 28-31 and Nov. 4-5 (blackout). Recommended for ages 13 and older. $30 general admission, $45 fast pass, $55 VIP. The experience takes place in a 45,000-square-foot building populated by all manner of ghouls, demons and unhinged clowns dubbed the "killer crew." Halloween is Slasher Night, featuring a tribute to horror icons.
Evil Intentions
900 Grace St., Elgin, (630) 634-2858, eihaunt.com. Open Oct. 27-31. Children under 13 must be accompanied by an adult. $35-$75. Scares unfold over a 55,000-square-foot, multilevel building that once housed a casket factory.
HellsGate Haunted House
Visitors park at 301 W. Second St., Lockport, and take a five-minute shuttle ride to the site. (605) 301-4283 or hellsgate.com. Open Oct. 27-31 and Nov. 4-5. Not recommended for ages 12 and younger. Visitors under 16 must be accompanied by an adult. General admission $35 online, $39 on site. VIP: $50 online, $56 on site. HellsGate unfolds in a multilevel mansion located in the woods that belonged to a fictional army medic turned mortician who dabbled in the occult and was determined to reanimate the dead.
The Old Joliet Haunted Prison
401 Woodruff Road, Joliet, hauntedprison.com. Open Oct. 27-31 and Nov. 4-5. Recommended for ages 12 and older. $19.99- $31.99. Set inside a real former prison, attractions include The Abominations beings who feast upon innocent souls and Tormented, creatures horribly modified by scientists who take their revenge out on unsuspecting people. Five-minute escape games available for groups.
Realm of Terror Haunted House
421 W. Rollins Road, Round Lake Beach, (847) 973-6053, realmofterror.com. Open Oct. 27-30. Not for children. $19.99-$29.99 in advance, $5 more at the door. Add $15 for express upgrade and $30 for VIP upgrade. In addition to scares, Realm of Terror features mini-escape rooms, carnival games and food trucks.
Six Flags Fright Fest
1 Great America Parkway, Gurnee, sixflags.com/greatamerica. Open Oct. 27-31. Single day tickets start at $49.99. Family-friendly activities, rides and trick-or-treating during the day. Evening activities include multiple haunted houses (for an additional fee), a cabaret and rides.
