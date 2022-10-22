Naperville research group to study migraines in kids

Baber Research Group in Naperville is actively recruiting children and adolescents ages 6-17 for a new clinical research study evaluating the safety and effectiveness of an investigational migraine treatment.

The World Health Organization classifies migraine as one of the 10 most disabling medical illnesses, which occurs in approximately 4% to 11% of elementary school-aged children and 8% to 15% of high school-aged adolescents.

This placebo controlled, Phase 3 clinical trial is studying rimegepant as a potential acute treatment to help stop a migraine attack when it occurs.

"Children and adolescents and their parents may not realize that symptoms such as head pain, nausea and vomiting and sensitivity to light and sound, may be migraine," said Dr. Riaz Baber of Baber Research Group. "Migraine can be debilitating in younger individuals and it often goes undiagnosed because they have a more difficult time understanding and expressing their pain."

Baber said there are limited treatment options available for migraine for children and adolescents. Baber Research Group is one of more than 90 sites in the U.S. participating in the study. The study is sponsored by New Haven-based Biohaven Pharmaceuticals. The study will enroll approximately 1,200 participants.

To enroll, participants must be between 6 and 17 years of age, have at least one migraine per month, and have at least a six-month history of migraine. For more information, call (630)-272-4844 or visit www.pediatricmigrainestudy.com.