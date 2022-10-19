How fast does pumpkin roll? Faster if it's on wheels!

Gerald Auto Group dealerships will again decorate a pumpkin for this year's Pumpkin Races on Oct. 29 in Naperville.

Turning Pointe Autistic Foundation soups up fall fun by hosting its annual Pumpkin Races, which sees pumpkins with personalities -- outfitted with aftermarket wheels -- facing off in downhill races for a day full of fun for everyone on Oct. 29 in Naperville.

Have you ever seen pumpkins on wheels? Now is your chance. Come on out to Naperville's sixth annual Pumpkin Races on Saturday, Oct. 29, and join in the fun.

Here is all you need to do: Select a pumpkin, decorate it and get its wheels on -- then head over to Rotary Hill Park in downtown Naperville by Millennium Carillon. Parking is available across the street at Naperville Central High School.

You can purchase a race kit for $25 online at turningpointeaf.org to prepare your pumpkin before the event or you can buy the kit at the event on the day of the races. If you're not sure how to put it together, head over to Pumpkin Pit Row, where expert assemblers are ready to help you out. Next stop is at the tent full of items to decorate your pumpkin to give it a personality of its own.

This fun fall activity is hosted by Turning Pointe Autistic Foundation based in Naperville, which operates schools and programs to educate individuals with autism to increase independence and encourage meaningful, lifelong pursuits.

The pumpkin races started as vocational training for students at Turning Pointe, said Barb Brauer, development and operations director of the organization. "Today, students still make all the race kits, and the event is about bringing awareness of autism to the public and to create an environment of acceptance of people of all abilities." Participants from its Adult Services Program will work the event and sell handmade items.

The event is for everyone from age 2 to 92 -- anyone can make a pumpkin for the race and join the fun. Creations range from simple to elaborate, Brauer said. "Someone might turn a pumpkin into an M&M or superhero. What people do is amazing."

No celebration is complete without food. Look for the Relish food truck serving classic Chicago-style hot dogs and Italian beef sandwiches. Beverages will be available all day.

Event schedule

Noon: Registration opens and event begins

12:30 p.m.: Turning Pointe student races

1-2:30 p.m.: Public qualification races

2:30-2:45 p.m.: Costume contest on main stage and pumpkin decorating contest at award showcase

2:45-3:15 p.m.: Spotlight business races

3:15-3:30 p.m.: Quarterfinals

3:30-4 p.m.: Semifinals, championship race

The events would not be possible without the support of generous sponsors, including Gerald Auto Group, which has supported the organization for more than a decade. Pre-COVID, the auto group supported them through their Test Drives for Autism program, where its dealerships donated money for every test drive taken during the event. Now Gerald Auto Group supports the organization through its Pumpkin Races.

This year is special because Turning Pointe is celebrating its 15th anniversary. In addition to hosting the race day events, the organization has other activities supporting the sensory issues that people with autism face.

This year Gerald Kia of Naperville and Gerald Subaru of Naperville stores will be designing and entering a pumpkin in the sponsor race segment.

"Turning Pointe Autism Foundation is such a wonderful organization that is helping our local residents on the spectrum learn tools to help maximize their quality of life and realize that they can accomplish anything they put their minds to," said Donna Lawler, Vice President of the Gerald Auto Group. "The Pumpkin Races are a way to celebrate our differences and enable the local community to learn more about the gifts that people with autism bring to our world. We look forward to this year's event!"

To learn more about Naperville Pumpkin Race, visit turningpointeautismfoundation.org/pumpkin-race.

To learn more about Gerald Auto Group, visit geraldcars.com.