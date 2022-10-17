 

Chris Botti, David Sedaris, Lewis Black to perform at McAninch Arts Center

Barbara Vitello
 
 
The McAninch Arts Center at the College of DuPage has added performances by Grammy Award-winning trumpeter/composer Chris Botti, best-selling author/humorist David Sedaris and comedian/writer/actor Lewis Black to its 2022-2023 season.

Botti performs March 5, 2023 (tickets cost $85-$135). Sedaris performs April 23, 2023 (tickets run $70-$90) and Black performs May 20, 2023 (tickets are $62-$80).

Tickets go on sale Friday, Oct. 21, at the box office at 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn; (630) 942-4000 or atthemac.org.

