Chris Botti, David Sedaris, Lewis Black to perform at McAninch Arts Center

Trumpeter/composer Chris Botti will perform at the McAninch Arts Center in March 2023.

Humorist David Sedaris performs at The McAninch Arts Center in April 2023. Courtesy of Anne Fishbein

The McAninch Arts Center at the College of DuPage has added performances by Grammy Award-winning trumpeter/composer Chris Botti, best-selling author/humorist David Sedaris and comedian/writer/actor Lewis Black to its 2022-2023 season.

Comedian/author/actor Lewis Black performs at The McAninch Arts Center in May 2023. - Courtesy of Joey L.

Botti performs March 5, 2023 (tickets cost $85-$135). Sedaris performs April 23, 2023 (tickets run $70-$90) and Black performs May 20, 2023 (tickets are $62-$80).

Tickets go on sale Friday, Oct. 21, at the box office at 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn; (630) 942-4000 or atthemac.org.