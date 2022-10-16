What to know about broken bones in children

Treatment for a child who sustains a broken bone is often different from that of an adult with similar injuries. Stock Photo

Breaking a bone is a scary experience for anyone. It can be especially frightening for children and their caregivers.

As kids are back at school and ready to hit the playground, Drs. Matthew Bueche and E. Brian Lindell, physician-surgeons with Lurie Children's Division of Orthopedic Surgery and Sports Medicine, are providing guidance on common questions and concerns families have about broken bones in children and how to handle this type of emergency.

When it comes to the prevalence of fractures, they are less common in babies than they are in children. Kids are more likely to break or fracture bones once they start walking and climbing. The most common tend to be the wrist, elbow, forearm and shin bone.

Bueche and Lindell see fractures in children from all kinds of sports and activities. Typically, fractures will happen most often from accidents that happen on bikes, rollerblades, scooters and skateboards, as well as playground equipment and trampolines. The higher and faster a child goes, the more likely they are to get injured if they fall.

"You cannot prevent all fractures, but you can reduce the risks of injury with proper precautions and the right protective equipment, such as wrist guards and helmets," Bueche said.

If a parent suspects their child has fractured or broken a bone, the doctors recommend a few courses of action depending on the severity of the injury.

"If there is an obvious deformity of the limb, or if the pain is severe, go to the emergency room for X-rays," Bueche said. "If there is no deformity and only mild to moderate pain, you can wait and see how the child's condition does over time. If the pain continues, seek medical care the following day."

It can be difficult to tell the difference between a sprain and a fracture based only on a physical examination, which is why it's important to get an X-ray to confirm. "In general, the ligaments will hurt more on direct palpation than the bone if there is a sprain and the opposite is true for a fracture," Lindell said. "Both can have significant swelling and bruising."

Children's fractures are typically treated without surgery, using casts, braces and walking boots, whereas fractures involving growth plates are more likely to need surgery. Broken bones in children will generally heal faster than adults, partly because the periosteum (the tissue that surrounds the bone) is thicker in children than it is in adults. Children's fractures may heal with some angulation, but can grow straighter, which doesn't happen to adults.

"Growth plates are responsible for bone growth and may be involved in a child's fracture," Lindell said. "If so, it can cause problems with growth even after the fracture has healed. Fractures involving growth plates need to be monitored via X-ray for at least two years after healing to watch for problems."

If a child sustains a fracture or broken bone injury, it's important to see a pediatric orthopedic specialist because treatment for kids is often different from adults with similar injuries. From being familiar with the necessary instruments, to understanding the growth plates better, pediatric experts provide a more customized care experience.

