Paramount's 'Bull: a love story' shows promise, but needs streamlining

After 10 years in prison, Bull (Eddie Martinez) returns to his Lakeview neighborhood and tries to establish a relationship with his 12-year-old daughter Emme (Jocelyn Zamudio) in Paramount Theatre's world premiere of "Bull: a love story" at Aurora's Copley Theatre. This marks the first suburban production included in Destinos, the 5th Chicago International Latino Theater Festival. Courtesy of Liz Lauren

"Bull: a love story" --  

In December 2020, Paramount Theatre established the Inception Project, a new play development program to support Black, Indigenous, People of Color (BIPOC) and other marginalized playwrights.

The following month, the Aurora theater hosted virtual readings of two plays selected for the program. One was "Bull: a love story," Nancy García Loza's drama about a man who returns to his Chicago neighborhood after serving a 10-year prison sentence for selling drugs.

Eddie Martinez plays Bull, a convicted drug dealer trying to rebuild his life and his relationships after spending 10 years in prison, in Paramount Theatre's premiere of "Bull: a love story," a new play by Nancy García Loza developed through the Aurora theater's Inception Project. - Courtesy of Liz Lauren

Last week, less than two years after that initial reading, "Bull: a love story" premiered at the Copley Theatre to conclude the impressive inaugural season of Paramount's BOLD series. The production also marks the first suburban production included in Destinos, 5th Chicago International Latino Theater Festival.

An ex-con's struggle to restart his life and the anger and resentment his incarceration caused his family are subjects worth exploring. Loza's attempt is admirable, but some revisions are in order. The play needs streamlining, which means cutting out filler. Case in point: The scene in Act II where Bull, the titular character, builds a picnic table. Inexplicably accompanied by projections of vintage Chicago TV commercials and radio spots, the scene goes on entirely too long, slowing to a crawl an already lengthy second act.

Former lovers Sol (Kelsey Elyse Rodriguez) and Bull (Eddie Martinez) work through their relationship after Bull returns home following his 10-year prison Bull: a love story," running through Nov. 20 at Paramount's Copley Theatre. - Courtesy of Liz Lauren

That's not the only scene that needs editing. While I can appreciate Loza providing a showcase for each actor, not every supporting character merits a soul-bearing monologue, especially when that monologue is tangential to the main plot. It feels contrived. Moreover it distracts from the emotional core of the play, which is one man's love -- romantic, paternal, sibling and platonic -- for the people in his life. Which brings us to the emotional stakes, which aren't very high. Loza needs to raise them so that when those moments meant to be highly charged occur, they ring true.

Still, "Bull" has promise. Loza's writing is vivid, idiomatic and filled with local references that confirm the playwright's Chicago bona fides. Director Laura Alcala Baker's production also benefits from Eddie Martinez's sincere, self-aware performance in the titular role.

Ever-loyal younger sister Sadie (Alexandra Casillas) supports her recently paroled brother Bull, who's trying to rebuild his life in Paramount Theatre's "Bull: a love story." - Courtesy of Liz Lauren

Martinez -- who has been involved with this play since its initial online reading -- plays the 30-something ex-con with a combination of stoicism and humility that comes from doing the crime and doing the time.

Released from custody and determined to rebuild the relationships that crumbled during his incarceration, Bull returns to Lakeview to reconnect with his 12-year-old daughter Emme (Jocelyn Zamudio) and her mother Sol (Kelsey Elyse Rodriguez), his former girlfriend.

Upon returning from prison, Bull (Eddie Martinez), left, makes a new friend in Tio (Sammy A. Publes), who offers him a job with his home remodeling company in the new play "Bull: a love story." - Courtesy of Liz Lauren

Declining an invitation to live with Sadie (Alexandra Casillas), his fiercely loyal, plain-speaking, motorcycle-riding sister, Bull instead moves into the detached garage of the home he and Sol once shared. Clearly, Bull hopes for a reconciliation, although the presence of her live-in boyfriend seems to preclude that possibility. Andrew Perez plays the boyfriend, as well as several other roles, including Bull's probation officer and his younger brother G, a troubled young man with a criminal past.

Rounding out the cast is Sammy A. Publes, who provides comic relief as the easygoing Tio, a handyman and home remodeler who gives Bull a job.

As the final production in the BOLD series, "Bull: a love story" fell short. Still, it reflects Paramount's commitment to new works, and that's a welcome addition to the Aurora theater's season.

• • •

Location: Copley Theatre, 8 E. Galena Blvd., Aurora, (630) 896-6666, paramountaurora.com

Showtimes: 1:30 and 7 p.m. Wednesday; 7 p.m. Thursday; 8 p.m. Friday; 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday; 1 and 5:30 p.m. Sunday through Nov. 20

Running time: About 2 hours, 20 minutes, with intermission

Tickets: $67-$74 ($35 with promo code "Destinos")

Parking: Limited street parking, paid lots nearby

Rating: For mature audiences, contains adult language

COVID-19 precautions: Masks recommended