 

Oktoberfest is near and bier to their hearts in Naperville

  • Naperville Rick Sarzala dons full German lederhosen as he enjoys a beer Friday at the Naper Settlement's Oktoberfest. He said his wife is 100% German.

      Naperville Rick Sarzala dons full German lederhosen as he enjoys a beer Friday at the Naper Settlement's Oktoberfest. He said his wife is 100% German.

  • Plainfield resident Jim Gryzlak wears a foam beer stein hat Friday at the Naper Settlement's Oktoberfest.

      Plainfield resident Jim Gryzlak wears a foam beer stein hat Friday at the Naper Settlement's Oktoberfest.

 
Oktoberfest opened Friday and will continue from 3 to 10 p.m. Saturday at Naper Settlement, 523 S. Webster St. in Naperville.
