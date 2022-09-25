Blue Man Group drummer to appear on 'Seth Meyers' to support Highland Park victims fund

Thomas Benko has been playing in the Blue Man Group band since 2013. Courtesy of Blue Man Group

The director of percussion for Highland Park High School will be sitting in with a late-night band this week to help a community that's still reeling from the deadly July 4 parade shooting.

Thomas Benko, who also plays drums in the Chicago production of Blue Man Group, will appear from Sept. 26 to 30 with the 8G Band on "Late Night with Seth Meyers," airing at 11:35 p.m. on NBC. His appearances will help raise awareness for the Highland Park Community Foundation's July 4 Shooting Response Fund, whose website -- july4fund.org -- will be promoted during the show.

According to a news release, all donations will go to victims and survivors of the shooting, or the organizations that support them.

Seven people were killed and dozens were injured in the Independence Day shooting.