Revivals of classics, regional premiere on tap in 2023 at Lincolnshire's Marriott Theatre

A storyteller, a super fan, a seminal rock 'n' roller, a stage mother and a beloved singer/songwriter are among the characters Marriott Theatre will showcase next year as part of its 2023 season announced Friday.

Marriott's first full season under new artistic director Peter Marston Sullivan and new executive producer Peter Blair begins Jan. 25, 2023, with "Big Fish," about a traveling salesman and absent father with a fondness for outrageous stories. Henry Godinez directs the musical about love, family and reconciliation based on Daniel Wallace's 1998 novel and Tim Burton's 2003 film.

That's followed by a welcome revival of "Damn Yankees" (April 12-June 4, 2023), a tale about a die-hard fan of baseball's Washington Senators (now known as the Minnesota Twins) who makes a deal with the devil to help his beloved team beat the New York Yankees.

June 21, 2023, marks the beginning of previews for the jukebox tuner "Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story." Directed and choreographed by Paramount Theatre's Amber Mak, the musical tells the story of the early rock 'n' roll pioneer's meteoric rise and tragic death less than two years after he helped change rock 'n' roll.

Next up is "Gypsy" (Aug. 23-Oct. 15, 2023), a Broadway classic by composer Jule Styne with lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and a book by Arthur Laurents. Based on the life of striptease artist Gypsy Rose Lee, it centers on Rose, the ultimate stage mother determined to see her daughters become show biz stars.

The season concludes with the regional premiere of "Beautiful: The Carole King Story," a bio-musical about the singer/songwriter who (with her then husband Gerry Goffin) wrote "Will You Love Me Tomorrow," "One Fine Day" and "Natural Woman" and whose seminal record "Tapestry" yielded such classics as "You've Got a Friend," "I Feel the Earth Move" and "So Far Away." Directed by Jessica Fisch, "Beautiful" begins previews Nov. 1, 2023.

Season subscriptions will be available Oct. 12. Single tickets go on sale Nov. 15 at (847) 634-0200 or marriottheatre.com.