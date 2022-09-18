Childhood immunization FAQs

If your child has specific medical conditions or a history of allergies, follow your pediatrician's medical advice on the best vaccination plan. Stock Photo

As kids head back to school and with the COVID-19 vaccine becoming available to the youngest age group thus far this summer, conversations around vaccines and immunizations continue to be prevalent in families, schools and between physicians and patients.

Lurie Children's Town & Country pediatrician Dr. Jenny Hong weighed in on some of the most commonly asked questions when it comes to recommended childhood vaccine safety, importance and timeline.

For new or expecting parents wondering what to expect as far as an immunization schedule, Hong recommends following the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), which recommends children receive scheduled vaccines and immunizations beginning after birth and throughout development.

While some parents might have hesitations around this topic, Hong asserts that vaccines are in fact safe for children. "Millions of children safely receive vaccines that protect them from contracting and spreading potentially life-threatening diseases," said Hong. "Common side effects are mild, such as a low-grade fever or limb soreness, but severe allergic reactions are rare. If your child has specific medical conditions or a history of allergies, contact your doctor for medical advice on the best vaccination plan for your family."

Hong also recognizes parents and caregivers might be curious about how vaccines work and why they're important to keep up with. She says "babies are born with immune systems to fight off germs and prevent illness, but there are some diseases they cannot handle. By introducing a small number of weakened or dead antigens through a vaccine, your child's immune system will remember the vaccine antigen and attack the germ if it comes in contact again."

She notes that vaccines do not cause any illnesses and contain only a small fraction of the antigens that a child comes in contact within the world every day.

If a child misses a shot along AAP's recommended schedule, there is no need to start over. Hong says it's never too late to start getting immunizations, but notes that if a child wasn't vaccinated as an infant, parents should contact a doctor or clinic for information on where to go for the right shots.

For parents with kids under 5 years old, having them vaccinated against COVID-19 is also always available to them. Children 6 months to 4 years old became eligible this summer and have several options when it comes to vaccination site. Hong recommends checking out the CDC website, resources from the American Academy of Pediatrics, and with a pediatrician's office for more information on COVID-19 vaccines.

To make a COVID-19 vaccine appointment at Lurie Children's, visit the COVID-19 vaccine page, and to inquire about childhood immunizations at Lurie Children's locations across the Chicago area, visit the Primary Care page.

• Children's health is a continuing series. This week's article is courtesy of Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago. For more information, visit www.LurieChildrens.org.