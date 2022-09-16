Leading lady's star turn more than makes up for Marriott's mechanical glitches in 'Hello, Dolly!'

Joseph Jefferson Award-winner Heidi Kettenring stars as the titular matchmaker in Marriott Theatre's "Hello, Dolly!" Courtesy of Liz Lauren

Denis Jones' sparkling choreography and Theresa Ham's lovely, period costumes are among the highlights of Marriott Theatre's "Hello, Dolly!" revival running through Oct. 16. Courtesy of Liz Lauren

Joseph Jefferson Award-winner Heidi Kettenring stars as the titular matchmaker in Marriott Theatre's "Hello, Dolly!" Courtesy of Liz Lauren

"Hello, Dolly!" -- ★ ★ ★ ½

The road to opening night isn't always smooth. Take Marriott Theatre's jolly revival of "Hello, Dolly!" whose opening was delayed two weeks after a cast member tested positive for COVID-19.

Last week, a subscriber reported stage hydraulics failed during a preview's second act, forcing the cancellation of the performance. Then, hours before Thursday's rescheduled opening, Marriott's publicist informed critics certain stage hydraulics would not operate as planned, which meant modifying the show's signature number featuring Dolly descending the Harmonia Gardens staircase where she's rapturously welcomed by the waiters.

David C. Girolmo plays curmudgeonly Horace Vandergelder, who hires matchmaker Dolly Levi (Heidi Kettenring) to find him a wife in Marriott Theatre's "Hello, Dolly!" - Courtesy of Liz Lauren

The publicist offered to exchange my tickets for a different performance. I declined, confident the Lincolnshire theater and the show's leading lady Heidi Kettenring -- a lovely singer and first-rate actress -- would deliver.

They did. Thursday's opening was a richly sung, exuberantly danced revival that has more laughs than I recall in previous revivals, with the exception of Stratford Shakespeare Festival's stellar 2012 production of Thornton Wilder's "The Matchmaker," the play on which the Jerry Herman/Michael Stewart musical is based.

Heidi Kettenring delivers a star turn as widowed matchmaker Dolly Levi, an expert at arranging things, in director/choreographer Denis Jones' delightful revival running through Oct. 16 at Marriott Theatre. - Courtesy of Liz Lauren

Director/choreographer Denis Jones stages some great comic bits (both subtle and broad), which his cast expertly delivers, especially David C. Girolmo (Kettenring's real-life husband), an actor with impeccable timing who lands every joke. He plays turn-of-the-20th-century feed and hardware store owner Horace Vandergelder, a curmudgeonly Yonkers, New York, half-millionaire who enlists Kettenring's Dolly -- a widowed matchmaker who excels at managing other people's lives -- to find him a wife.

Dolly, who intends to marry Horace herself and circulate his money like rainwater, recommended widowed milliner Irene Molloy (Rebecca Hurd), of New York City, who Horace sets off to woo with a box of chocolate-covered nuts.

Feed store clerks Cornelius (Alex Goodrich), top right, and Barnaby (Spencer Davis Milford), top left, escort milliner Irene Molloy (Rebecca Hurd), bottom right, and her assistant Minnie Fay (Amanda Walker) to an elegant dinner in Marriott Theatre's "Hello, Dolly!" - Courtesy of Liz Lauren

In his absence, store clerks Cornelius (Alex Goodrich) and Barnaby (Spencer Davis Milford) embark on their own much-needed holiday (the utterly charming "Put on Your Sunday Clothes"). Arriving in the city, they encounter Irene and her chatty assistant Minnie Fay (Amanda Walker) at Irene's hat shop where Horace's arrival sends the men scurrying in a delightful display of slapstick, which finds the women attempting to hide them from their boss.

More comedic frenzy takes place in the second act, which unfolds at the Harmonia Gardens. It begins with the marvelously choreographed and exuberantly performed "Waiters' Gallop." A riotous number incorporating ballet and gymnastics, it precedes the titular tune marking Dolly's long-awaited return, which Kettenring and company perform flawlessly, sans staircase. The comic mayhem ends following an uproarious polka contest, with everyone arrested save Dolly, who serves as their defense counsel, but only after finishing her meal, a bit of comic business Kettenring clearly savors.

Technical issues that affected some scenery couldn't dampen opening night at Marriott Theatre's "Hello, Dolly!," a spirited, very funny revival starring Heidi Kettenring as the titular matchmaker and her real-life husband, David C. Girolmo, as curmudgeonly client Horace Vandergelder. - Courtesy of Liz Lauren

Indeed, "Hello, Dolly!" is a confection, made sweeter by Jones' hugely entertaining choreography, Brad Haak's nine-piece orchestra, and Theresa Ham's lovely, pastel-colored gowns and exquisite hats.

But there's more to this tuneful, big-hearted show, which centers around characters who've lost their beloved spouses but are determined to find happiness again before the parade passes them by. That sentiment, which Kettenring triumphantly proclaims in the showstopping "Before the Parade Passes By" is one worth repeating, no hydraulics needed.

• • •

Location: Marriott Theatre, 10 Marriott Drive, Lincolnshire, (847) 634-0200, marriotttheatre.com

Showtimes: 1 and 7:30 p.m. Wednesday; 7:30 p.m. Thursday; 8 p.m. Friday; 4 and 8 p.m. Saturday; 1 and 5 p.m. Sunday through Oct. 16

Tickets: $59-$64, dinner-theater packages available

Running time: About 2 hours, 30 minutes, including intermission

Parking: In the lot

Rating: For all ages

COVID-19 precautions: Masks optional