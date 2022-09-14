Dynamic debuts make Paramount's 'Dreamgirls' a rousing success

Lorenzo Rush Jr., left, plays Curtis Taylor Jr., and Naima Alakham, center, is Effie, the singer he's trying to force out of the group she co-founded, in Paramount Theatre's revival of "Dreamgirls." Courtesy of Liz Lauren

"Dreamgirls" -- ★ ★ ★ ½

When it comes to "Dreamgirls," the way to measure a production's success -- in addition to the close harmonies and glittering costumes -- is the first-act finale. It takes place as The Dreamettes, a 1960s trio based on Motown's The Supremes, are preparing to make their Las Vegas debut at the same time their manager ousts founding member Effie White, who responds to her dismissal with the show's signature anthem, "And I Am Telling You I'm Not Going," in which the displaced diva asserts her indomitable spirit in the wake of personal and professional betrayal.

The Dreamettes -- a singing trio consisting of Effie (Naima Alakham), left, Deena (Taylor Marie Daniel) and Lorrell (Mariah Lyttle) -- get their big break along with Effie's songwriter brother C.C. (Denzel DeAngelo Fields), back left, in "Dreamgirls," running through Oct. 16 at Paramount Theatre. - Courtesy of Liz Lauren

By that measure, Paramount Theatre's revival -- directed by Christopher D. Betts and conducted by Christie Chiles Twillie -- is a resounding success thanks in large part to the impressive performance of leading lady Naima Alakham in her professional debut as the ferociously talented Effie. You read that right. Alakham (who alternates in the role with Breyannah Tillman) graduated from college four months ago. Yet her performance is that of a veteran: thoughtful and measured in the lovely "I Am Changing," a contemplative ballad sung by an older, more self-aware Effie presumably humbled by circumstances unknown to the audience.

Paramount Theatre revives "Dreamgirls," the Tony Award-winning musical inspired by The Supremes. - Courtesy of Liz Lauren

The mostly sung-through narrative centers on The Dreamettes, made up of headstrong lead singer Effie (Alakham), emerging star Deena (Taylor Marie Daniel, in her professional debut) and peacemaker Lorrell (Mariah Lyttle, an exceptional singer and potent presence). At the suggestion of car salesman turned manager Curtis Taylor Jr. (Lorenzo Rush Jr., whose voice is like molasses: sweet and smokey), they change their name to The Dreams and abandon R&B for pop in the pursuit of mainstream success. Squabbles and departures ensue. Reconciliation follows.

The story is familiar, and book writer Tom Eyen never goes beyond the surface. Compensating for the book's shortcomings are composer Henry Krieger's winning songs, including the titular number that for days echoed in my head after Saturday's matinee. Other noteworthy tunes include the rousing "Fake Your Way to the Top," in which veteran showman Jimmy "Thunder" Early (a galvanic performance by Juwon Tyrel Perry substituting for Ben Toomer) offers The Dreams career advice; the bluesy "Steppin' to the Bad Side," an ode to the music biz's dark underbelly; and "Family," the musical equivalent of a warm blanket.

Ousted from The Dreamettes, Effie (Naima Alakham) grows as an artist and a woman in Paramount Theatre's revival of "Dreamgirls." - Courtesy of Liz Lauren

Also deserving mention is "It's All Over," the recitative for septet that precedes "And I Am Telling You," which is about as artful an introduction to a solo ever composed for a musical.

De rigueur for "Dreamgirls" is glitz and glamour, which costume designer Samantha C. Jones provides with her rhinestone and feather period costumes. But it's the sparkling harmonies supplied by Alakham, Daniel, Lyttle and Aeriel Williams (who plays Michelle, the fourth Dream) that give Paramount's "Dreamgirls" its luster.

• • •

