Protect your family with school, flu and COVID vaccines

Researchers predict the U.S. will have a severe flu season this year, making it all the more important for children to receive a flu shot. Associated Press File Photo

Immunizations have been top of mind for many parents and caregivers over the last two years. As we head into fall and winter, we must remain vigilant by ensuring our children have received their school immunizations, COVID vaccine and the flu vaccine.

If you have not done so already, it's extremely important to make sure your child has their regular school immunizations. Data from the CDC shows that the immunization rate among kindergartners fell by one percentage point last school year, most likely because of enrollment and tracking disruptions caused by the COVID pandemic.

School immunizations protect your child from deadly and preventable diseases like polio, tetanus and measles, and they also protect other children and adults by stopping the spread of these diseases.

It is also critical your child get the flu vaccine to protect their health. In fact, data coming from Australia indicates the U.S. will have a severe flu season this year. Children have been the hardest hit by Australia's flu season, according to reports from the country's Department of Health and Aged Care. Children aged 5-9 have seen the most cases, with those younger than 5 and children 10-19 following.

The flu poses a great threat for even healthy children. And children with underlying conditions face an increased risk of complications. The CDC estimates that since 2010, between 7,000 and 26,000 children younger than 5 years old have been hospitalized from flu each year in the U.S.

Parents and caregivers should follow these recommendations:

• Get any child over the age of 6 months a flu shot. The vaccine gives children the immunity they need. Both flu shots and nasal vaccines are available for children.

• Get all adults in the household flu shots. Set a good example for your children.

• Keep your children home from school if they have any symptoms -- even a runny nose.

Children also need to be protected from COVID. This year for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic, the COVID vaccine is available to children six months and older. While children tend to fare better than adults when it comes to COVID-19, many children have also faced severe side effects from the virus, including long COVID and Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C). We are extremely confident in the safety and efficacy of this vaccine and encourage parents to vaccinate their eligible children as soon as possible.

The great news for parents and caregivers is children can get the COVID vaccine, the flu vaccine and their school immunizations all in the same visit. There is no need to wait between vaccinations.

• Children's health is a continuing series. Dr. Frank Belmonte is a pediatrician and chief medical officer for Advocate Children's Hospital.