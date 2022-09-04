Buffalo Grove Days activities continue into Labor Day
Updated 9/4/2022 5:55 PM
If you haven't had a chance to enjoy Buffalo Grove Days over the weekend, you get one last bite at the apple on Monday.
On Sunday, festivalgoers enjoyed offerings from carnival rides and a Rotary Duck Race to food trucks and live music.
The fun resumes on Monday with Fun & Food for residents with disabilities from 10 a.m. to noon.
The festival continues until 6:30 p.m. with food trucks, a beverage tent, a car show and carnival rides. The Meet Me on Main Street Business & Craft Fair, sponsored by the Buffalo Grove Lincolnshire Chamber of Commerce, will showcase local businesses and crafters selling various items from noon to 4 p.m.
Visit bgdays.com for details.
