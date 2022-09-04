Buffalo Grove Days activities continue into Labor Day

Passengers take a spin on the "Freak Out" ride during Buffalo Grove Days at Mike Rylko Community Park on Sunday. Patrick Kunzer for the Daily Herald

Allison Evors of Lindenhurst dances to the sounds of Ben Tatar and the Tatar Tots with her daughter Raina Wyatt, 2, on Sunday during Buffalo Grove Days at Mike Rylko Community Park. "I just love to dance with her," Evors said. Patrick Kunzer for the Daily Herald

Allen Jara, 7, of Rolling Meadows blows large bubbles on Sunday during Buffalo Grove Days at Mike Rylko Community Park. Patrick Kunzer for the Daily Herald

Ben Tatar and the Tatar Tots entertain on Sunday during Buffalo Grove Days at Mike Rylko Community Park. Patrick Kunzer for the Daily Herald

Brielle Kol, 6, right, and her brother Hunter, 4, enjoy carnival games Sunday during Buffalo Grove Days at Mike Rylko Community Park. The Kols are from Northbrook. Patrick Kunzer for the Daily Herald

Sarah Ratschan of Buffalo Grove and her daughter Savannah, 4, enjoy the "Fun Slide" Sunday during Buffalo Grove Days at Mike Rylko Community Park. Patrick Kunzer for the Daily Herald

Vivienne Smith of Long Grove offers a thumbs-up as she watches friends take a spin on the "Freak Out" ride Sunday during Buffalo Grove Days at Mike Rylko Community Park. Patrick Kunzer for the Daily Herald

If you haven't had a chance to enjoy Buffalo Grove Days over the weekend, you get one last bite at the apple on Monday.

On Sunday, festivalgoers enjoyed offerings from carnival rides and a Rotary Duck Race to food trucks and live music.

The fun resumes on Monday with Fun & Food for residents with disabilities from 10 a.m. to noon.

The festival continues until 6:30 p.m. with food trucks, a beverage tent, a car show and carnival rides. The Meet Me on Main Street Business & Craft Fair, sponsored by the Buffalo Grove Lincolnshire Chamber of Commerce, will showcase local businesses and crafters selling various items from noon to 4 p.m.

Visit bgdays.com for details.