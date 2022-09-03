See a specialist if your loved one's memory is going

A neurologist who specializes in dementia treatments can reduce symptoms and help your loved one maintain their quality of life longer. Stock Photo

We all experience glitches in our memory from time to time. What was the name of that movie? Where did I leave my phone (or glasses or keys)? Why did I come into this room?

But how do you know whether those glitches are the start of something more serious, either in yourself or a loved one?

It's important to distinguish between age-associated memory impairment, which is a normal part of aging and doesn't affect your daily activities, and cognitive impairment. Some common signals of the latter are asking the same questions over and over, having trouble sticking to a normal routine, having difficulty learning new things or completing tasks you're familiar with.

If you notice any of these signs in a loved one, you don't want to ignore them because the earlier you get a diagnosis the better you can:

• Begin treatments to manage symptoms

• Educate yourself and loved ones about the disease

• Determine future care preferences

• Identify care facilities or at-home care options

• Settle financial or legal matters

Under Medicare, providers are asked to assess their patients' cognitive abilities during annual wellness visits. Medicare also covers a separate visit to focus exclusively on cognition.

If you're concerned about your own memory, or that of your spouse or parent, your first stop will be the primary care doctor. Memory loss can have a lot of root causes, such as alcohol use, head trauma, particular medications, emotional disorders, vitamin B-12 deficiency and sleep apnea. The doctor will ask a lot of questions and perform some simple tests. (If you watched the NBC series "This Is Us," you saw Rebecca's doctor ask her to draw a clock face, because difficulty understanding what the clock represents can be an early sign of dementia.)

Where do you go from here? There are specialists who can throw more light on a potential diagnosis of dementia.

A dementia-trained neuropsychologist can determine if mom or dad has dementia and, if so, what kind, even before there are significant clinical symptoms. Tests they perform identify patterns of cognitive strengths and weaknesses, which yield information about the structural and functional integrity of the patient's brain.

Neuropsychologists use standardized tests to evaluate cognitive abilities such as attention, memory, language, processing speed, visuospatial and executive functions. These types of comprehensive assessments are time-consuming, so there would likely be brief screening tests before determining whether a more detailed evaluation is needed.

The neuropsychologist should also be able to tell whether the patient is able to manage their own affairs.

When someone receives a diagnosis of dementia, there's sometimes a feeling of "why bother seeing a specialist if there's no cure?" Try not to fall into this fatalistic notion; instead, consult a neurologist who specializes in dementia treatments that can reduce symptoms and help your loved one maintain their quality of life longer.

Neurologists are trained to detect subtleties of the brain that cause memory problems. They can conduct a thorough neurological exam and recommend subsequent treatment for brain disorders such as Alzheimer's.

Also, a neurologist is more likely to be up-to-date on the latest research and techniques, as dementia and Alzheimer's are rapidly developing areas of study. This may be especially true in the case of early onset Alzheimer's, where symptoms and treatment are less well-known among most general practitioners.

Now that you have a plan of treatment, you need to move on to other considerations and other types of specialists. A professional patient advocate who is versed in dementia care and long-term care options can be a valuable resource in helping to answer questions such as:

• Can the patient function on their own, or do they need in-home care from a family member or company? Who is going to do that homework?

• Will the patient eventually need custodial care? If so, what are the patient's preferences and how will it be paid for?

You may need a financial planner or elder law attorney to help with estate planning and making certain your loved one is legally and financially protected. A power-of-attorney for health care should be assigned to a trusted family member or representative, and a living will should be signed so everyone has a clear understanding of the patient's desires for treatment. The attorney can also advise you on Medicaid planning. These documents and decisions should be done while the patient retains significant cognitive function.

A dementia diagnosis brings on fear and uncertainty. Consult with these specialists and experts to help you through it.

• Teri Dreher is a board-certified patient advocate. A critical care nurse for 30+ years, she is founder of NShore Patient Advocates (www.NorthShoreRN.com). She is offering a free phone consultation to Daily Herald readers; call her at (847) 612-6684.