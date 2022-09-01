Car Show Headrest canceled; La Luz moves to SPACE

The Friday night Car Seat Headrest concert, part of Evanston's Out of Space concert series listed in today's Time out! section, was canceled due to illness after press time. Opener La Luz will now play an 8 p.m. performance at SPACE, 1245 Chicago Ave., Evanston, with Chicago rock band Rookie; tickets are $15. Tickets for the festival will be refunded at point of purchase.