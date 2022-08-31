Buffalo Grove Days to feature special events for residents with special needs

Buddy Baseball is one of two events specifically geared for residents with disabilities or special needs during the Buffalo Grove Days festival, which opens Thursday evening. Daily Herald File Photo

Buffalo Grove's Rick Kahen Commission for Residents with Disabilities is hosting two events for people with special needs during the upcoming Buffalo Grove Days festival: a Buddy Baseball game at 5 p.m. Saturday and a Fun & Food event from 10 a.m. to noon Monday.

"The commission is thrilled to bring back these classic events that our special needs community looks forward to each year," said Evan Michel, assistant to the village manager and liaison to the commission.

"The entire BG community is encouraged to come out Saturday evening, watch the game and cheer on players."

The Buddy Baseball games, sponsored by Lou Malnati's, Walgreens and Brian Wismer Entertainment, features 30 to 40 players with special needs and their buddies. The game is held at Kendrigan Field at Rick Drazner Park (formerly called Twin Creeks Park), 401 Aptakisic Road.

If there's a rainout, it will be rescheduled to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Those interested in participating as a buddy or player should contact Dean Klassman at (847) 687-5307 or dean@pin-fin.com.

Fun & Food is a special program for those with special needs and their immediate families (living in the same household) to enjoy the fun of the festival. The event, sponsored by Keynote Consulting Inc., Kona Ice, North American Midway Entertainment, McDonald's and Walgreens, takes place in the carnival area.

Participants can enjoy carnival rides for free. Complementary to-go food bags prepared by the committee will be passed out to participants.

Registration is required by Friday at bgdays.com. Carnival food also will be available for purchase.

The festival opens Thursday and runs through Monday at Mike Rylko Community Park.