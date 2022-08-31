Best Bets: Michael Bublé, Chicago Jazz Fest, The Lumineers & more

Michael Bublé returns to the Allstate Arena in Rosemont for a night of silky vocal jazz and swoony crooning. Associated Press file photo

Jazz Fest returns

After a two-year pandemic-induced hiatus, The Chicago Jazz Festival resumes Labor Day weekend in Millennium Park, 201 E. Randolph St., Chicago. Presented by the Jazz Institute of Chicago and the Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events, highlights include Pulitzer Prize-winning composer and saxophonist Henry Threadgill Zooid at 8 p.m. Thursday, award-winning vocalist Jazzmeia Horn at 6:25 p.m. Friday, guitarist/composer Bill Frisell at 7:45 p.m. Friday, Grammy Award-nominated saxophonist and band leader Miguel Zenón at 5:25 p.m. Saturday, bassist William Parker and his quintet at 7:45 p.m. Saturday, Australian bassist Linda May Han Oh at 4:15 p.m. Sunday and Donald Harrison at 7:45 p.m. Sunday, among others. Check the website for other free events and concerts taking place at venues around the city. chicago.gov or jazzinchicago.org/chicagojazzfest. 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, and 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday through Sunday, Sept. 2-4

Award-winning vocalist Jazzmeia Horn performs at 6:25 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2, at The Chicago Jazz Festival. - Courtesy of Drew Bordeaux

Aurora hosts a new exhibition titled "Resilient," which showcases Chicago artists Monica Rezman, Jean Alexander Frater and Bobbi Meier, all of whom incorporate textiles into their work. The exhibition runs Friday, Sept. 2, through Sept. 24 at the David L. Pierce Art and History Center, 20 E. Downer Place, 3rd floor, Aurora. Donations accepted. Opening reception: 6-9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2. Regular hours: Noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday through Sept. 24

Bublé bops

Nearly two decades ago, Canadian crooner Michael Bublé brought the jazzy vibes of the Rat Pack era back into the global cultural conversation with his self-titled release in 2003 and the triple-platinum selling (in the U.S. alone) follow-up "It's Time." Now, a number of Grammy and Juno awards later, he's back on tour promoting his latest release, "Higher," with a stop at Allstate Arena, 6920 Mannheim Road, Rosemont. $65-$155. ticketmaster.com. 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2

Raging Waves in Yorkville closes for the season on Monday, Sept. 5. - Courtesy of Raging Waves Waterpark

If you haven't made it out to Raging Waves, 4000 N. Bridge St., Yorkville, this weekend is your last chance for the year, as the 58-acre water park closes Monday, Sept. 5. From the Aussie Mat Dash to The Boomerang and Cyclone to the wave pool, lazy river and 32 waterslides, there are many ways to cool off the entire day. Tickets start at $34.99. (630) 882-6575 or ragingwaves.com/. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday through Monday, Sept. 3-5

The Lumineers at the plate

With the group shout-along "Ho ... Hey," Colorado band The Lumineers inserted themselves into the jangle-rock movement, adding one of the genre's most powerful voices toward the mainstream embrace of alt-folk stadium shows. The band celebrates both the 10-year anniversary of that triple-platinum debut album, as well as this year's release, "Brightside," with the "Brightside World Tour," heading to Wrigley Field, 1060 W. Addison St., Chicago, along with Ohio folk-rockers Caamp and English singer-songwriter James Bay. $49-$129. mlb.com/cubs/tickets/concerts. 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3

The Lumineers' "Brightside World Tour" stops at Wrigley Field this weekend with Caamp and James Bay. - Courtesy of Big Hassle

Even if you don't think you know German industrial metal band Rammstein, chances are good you have at least heard their hit song "Du hast," which has been featured on numerous movie and game soundtracks since its release in 1999. The band brings its showmanship and pyrotechnical stage energy to Soldier Field, 1410 Special Olympics Drive, Chicago. $54.50-$94.50. ticketmaster.com/ or soldierfield.com. 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3

Louvre lite

Experience some of the Louvre Museum's treasures without leaving Illinois as part of "Louvre Fantastique: The Exhibition," running through October at Oakbrook Center, 2120 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook. Visitors can interact with more than 100 projections of masterworks, including Leonardo da Vinci's "Mona Lisa," Raphael's "St. George Struggling With the Dragon" and Bernardino Luigi's "Salomé Receiving the Head of John the Baptist," wherein visitors can insert themselves into the painting in place of the prophet. Starts at $29.20 for adults, $20.30 for kids. louvrefantastique.com. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday through Sunday