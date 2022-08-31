Arlington Heights American Legion hosting pancake breakfast
Posted8/31/2022 4:08 PM
The Arlington Heights American Legion Post 208's pancake breakfast is back, with plenty of items on the menu.
The breakfast takes place from 9 a.m. to noon Sunday, Sept. 4, at the post, 121 N. Douglas Ave., Arlington Heights.
It offers all-you-can-eat pancakes, French toast, scrambled eggs, bacon and sausage, biscuits and gravy, hash brown potatoes and fruit, with coffee, orange juice and milk.
The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children younger than 12 and veterans. The public is invited.
It is sponsored by the Sons of the American Legion.
For more information, visit arlingtonheightsamericanlegion.org or call (847) 253-6632.
Get articles sent to your inbox.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.