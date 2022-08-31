Arlington Heights American Legion hosting pancake breakfast

Enjoy an all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast Sunday, Sept. 4, at the Arlington Heights American Legion Post.

The Arlington Heights American Legion Post 208's pancake breakfast is back, with plenty of items on the menu.

The breakfast takes place from 9 a.m. to noon Sunday, Sept. 4, at the post, 121 N. Douglas Ave., Arlington Heights.

It offers all-you-can-eat pancakes, French toast, scrambled eggs, bacon and sausage, biscuits and gravy, hash brown potatoes and fruit, with coffee, orange juice and milk.

The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children younger than 12 and veterans. The public is invited.

It is sponsored by the Sons of the American Legion.

For more information, visit arlingtonheightsamericanlegion.org or call (847) 253-6632.