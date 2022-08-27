Back-to-school considerations for children with autism or anxiety disorders

Communication with your child's teacher is vital when your child has been diagnosed with an autism spectrum or anxiety disorder. Stock Photo

As summer comes to a close, students across the Chicago area are beginning a new school year.

An end to days spent swimming in the pool and staying up past bedtime is enough to make any kid nervous. However, if your child has been diagnosed with an autism spectrum or anxiety disorder, it will take more than buying back-to-school supplies to make sure they're prepared.

According to Lauren Bantner, manager of the Autism Spectrum and Developmental Disorders Resource Center at Ascension Illinois, her best advice is to implement routines consistent with the school year schedule.

"It's best to start gradually," Bantner said. "Slowly introducing more structure as fall approaches will help them acclimate to the demands of the school year."

Here are a few more tips she had to help your child with autism or anxiety get adjusted to their routines:

• Reach out to teachers. Don't be afraid to advocate for your child and their needs. Ultimately, you have the same goals as your child's teachers. Collaborative communication and consistent expectations enable your child to be successful at school and home.

• Schedule an after school break. After a day full of demands on their energy, they'll likely need a regulation period. However, it's still important to keep a time limit in place and not give access to highly preferred activities before study time.

• Work with your child to manage their stressors. In many cases, encouraging your child to collaborate with you about schedules or other identified choices can give them some sense of control, which can go a long way to calming their anxieties.

• Be patient. There will always be first day jitters, and it's normal for your child -- as well as you -- to feel overwhelmed. Don't let one bad day set the tone for the entire year.

"This can be a stressful time of year for both parents and children," Bantner said. "Transition periods are manageable though with some planning and, of course, patience."

