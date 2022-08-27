Art shows, Oktoberfests and apple-themed events ahead through August, September

Aug. 28

Bike for the Kids: 7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, at Festival Park, 132 S. Grove Ave., Elgin. The seventh annual bike ride to support Easterseals DuPage & Fox Valley features 12-, 25- and 50-mile routes along the Fox River Trail. Taco lunch and family entertainment at 11 a.m.; adapted bike presentation at noon; and kids' ride at 12:30 p.m. "All in 100-Mile Challenge" before the event with bike tracking app. $50. Kids' ride is $15. easterseals.com/dfv.

Bartlett Lions Club Lions Day Dash: 8 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, at James "Pate" Philip State Park, 2050 W. Stearns Road, Bartlett. The Bartlett Lions host the 17th annual 5K/10K Lions Day Dash and Kids/Family Run. Funds raised are used by the Bartlett Lions to help those in need. bartlettlions.org/ fundraisers-events/lions-day-dash.

Goebbert's Fall Festival: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Monday, Oct. 31, at 42W813 Reinking Road, Pingree Grove. Animals, mazes, wagon rides, pig races and more. See website for activity hours. Tickets are $17 on weekdays, $20 on weekends and holidays; $12 seniors; free for kids 2 and younger. goebbertspumpkinpatch.com.

Bristol Renaissance Faire: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays and Labor Day, Sept. 5, off I-94, at 12550 120th Ave., Kenosha, Wisconsin. Step back in time to the 16th century for period food, music, dancing, rides, a marketplace of wares, shows and more. $30 for adults; $15 for kids; free for kids 4 and younger. (847) 395-7773 or renfair.com/bristol.

Glen Ellyn Festival of the Arts: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, around Lake Ellyn, Glen Ellyn. More than 45 artists will display their artwork at the 53rd annual event hosted by the Alliance of Downtown Glen Ellyn. New this year is Yarn & Folk, featuring fiber artists and folk music. Free. downtownglenellyn.com/event/festival-of-the-arts.

Port Clinton Art Festival: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, at 600 Central Ave., Highland Park. Celebrating its 39th year, 260 artists will showcase painting, jewelry, sculpture, photographs, fashion wearables, furniture and more. Free admission. amdurproductions.com.

On The Wall Hip Hop Fest: Noon to 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, at Water Street Mall, 11-13 S. Water St., Aurora. The eighth annual fest features Culture Stock, Them Bad Apples and P.O.B.U.M.S. Society for all ages event with DJs, live performances, graffiti art, a break battle, car show, artist booths and kids' activities. Free. culturestock.org.

Sacred Rose Fest: Noon to 11 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, at SeatGeek Stadium, 7000 S. Harlem Ave., Bridgeview. Cross-genre music festival featuring headliners such as Phil Lesh & Friends, Khruangbin, The War on Drugs, Black Pumas, Umphrey's McGee, Joe Russo's Almost Dead, Goose, STS9, Greensky Bluegrass, Kamasi Washington and more. Tickets start at $73.40 for 17 and older; $26.91 for kids 10 and older; parking is $25.64. sacredrosefest.com.

- Brian Hill | Staff Photographer, 2021 Fest-goers ride Pharaohs Fury at the 2021 Septemberfest in Schaumburg.

Izaak Walton League Ice Cream Social: 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, at the Hanover Township Izaak Walton Center, 899 Jay St., Elgin. facebook.com/izaakwaltonleagueelginchapter.

Taste of Greektown: Noon to 10 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, along Halsted Street from Adams to Van Buren, Chicago. Greek food, music and entertainment, Greek dancing, shopping and family-friendly activities. Performers include Hellas 2000 and DJ Yanni. An optional $7 donation is suggested. GreektownChicago.org.

Cantigny Summer Concert Series: 3-5 p.m. Sundays, Aug. 28 and Sept. 4, and Monday, Sept. 5, at the Cantigny Bandshell, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. Music from Vital Signs on Aug. 28, Anchors Away on Sept. 4 and Radio Gaga on Sept. 5. Concessions will be available. $10 per car. cantigny.org.

Elote Festival: 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, at the Round Lake Area Chamber of Commerce, 2007 Civic Center Way, Round Lake Beach. Known to many as the "Corn" festival, the Elote Festival features a carnival, food trucks and more. Music from Enlace De Nuevo Leon at 4:30 p.m. and headliner Los Chicos del 512, The Selena Experience at 7 p.m. Free admission. rlchamber.org.

Mundelein Free Concerts in the Park: 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, at Mundelein Parks and Recreation District, 100 N. Seymour Ave., Mundelein. The Army Band will perform. Bring lawn chairs and snacks. Free. mundeleinparks.org.

Sundays on the Square: 5 p.m. Sundays, Aug. 28 and Sept. 4, on Woodstock Square, Cass and Van Buren streets, Woodstock. Features The Corner Boys on Aug. 28 and Hot Lagarto on Sept. 4. offsquaremusic.org.

Aug. 30

Super Senior Day & Health Fair: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30, at Leisure Center, 3323 Walters Ave., Northbrook. The Illinois Secretary of State will host a Super Senior Day at the Northbrook Senior Center that includes Rules of the Road classroom instruction from 10-11:30 a.m. and renewal of driver's license, state ID, license plate stickers and motor/voter registration. Call the Leisure Center Front Desk at (847) 291-2995 to schedule times for services. nbparks.org/events/super-senior-day-health-fair.

Takeout Tuesdays: 5-8 p.m. Tuesdays through Sept. 13 at The Lot, Central and St. Johns, Highland Park. Live music, bocce, bags, giant-size checkers and chess and other games, on-site fitness and wellness vendors, and food and beverage vendors. Attendees are encouraged to support local Highland Park restaurants by ordering takeout or delivery to enjoy alfresco at The Lot's dining tables. enjoyhighlandpark.com/the-lot.

Aug. 31

Block A Food Truck Socials: 4-7 p.m. Wednesdays through Sept. 28 on Main Street across from the Promenade in Lake Zurich. A rotating selection of two food trucks will be available each week. lakezurich.org.

Sept. 1

Buffalo Grove Days: Sept 1-5 at Mike Rylko Community Park, 1000 N. Buffalo Grove Road, Buffalo Grove. Carnival, Rotary Duck Race, bingo, business and craft fair, barbecue challenge, activities for children, Buddy Baseball Exhibition Game, car show and more. Music from Hi Infidelity at 8:30 p.m. Friday, Mr. Blotto at 8:30 p.m. Saturday and Spazmatics at 8:30 p.m. Sunday. Carnival wristband is $30 in advance. bgdays.com.

Ravinia Food Truck Thursdays: 4:30 p.m. to dusk Thursdays, Sept. 1 and 8, in Jens Jensen Park, 486 Roger Williams Ave., Highland Park. Features live music and a variety of food trucks. Performers include Mojo 49 and Railheart on Sept. 1 and the Plotkin & Rabin Duo and The Dave Specter Band featuring Brother Kattke on Sept. 8. enjoyhighlandpark.com/food-truck-thursdays.

Cruisin' Nights & Street Fair: 5-9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, on Cass Avenue in downtown Westmont. Live music, food and beverage specials, art shows and classes, kids' activities, and three blocks of streets dedicated to classic car parking. westmontevents.com.

Glen Ellyn Summer Concert Series: 5-9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, at the Glenwood/Crescent parking lot in Glen Ellyn. Replaces the 2022 Taste of Glen Ellyn. Serendipity performs from 6-7:15 p.m. and 7th heaven plays from 7:30-9 p.m. Local craft beer from Two Hound Red, food from local restaurants and more. Free. glenellynchamber.com/summer.

Yorkville Hometown Days Festival: 5-9 p.m. Thursday through Sunday, Sept. 1-4, at Beecher Community Park, 908 Game Farm Road, Yorkville. Carnival rides, Ultimate Air Dogs Competition, baby contest, craft show and car show. (630) 553-4357 or yorkville.il.us.

Thunder on the Chain Drag Boat Races: 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, at Blarney Island, 27843 W. Grass Lake Road, Antioch. High performance drag boat racing run by the Northern Illinois Drag Boat Association. Take the Blarney Island Shuttle Boat Service from the Port Of Blarney; if you have your own boat, there is an expanded section of free parking on Blarney Island during race nights. blarneyisland.com/boatraces.html.

Thursday Nights Live: 6:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, at Wheeling Town Center, 375 W. Dundee Road, Wheeling. Replay will perform. thewheelingtowncenter.com.

Rockin' in the Park: 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, at Parkway Bank Park, 5501 Park Place, Rosemont. Elton Rohn will perform. Fireworks follow the show. Free. rosemont.com.

St. Charles End-of-Summer & Labor Day Celebration: Dusk Thursday, Sept. 1, at Boy Scout Island and Pottawatomie Park, 8 North Ave., St. Charles. Food, music and fireworks. Free. stcparks.org.

Sept. 2

MainStreet Libertyville's First Fridays: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. the first Friday of each month through December, on Main Street in Libertyville. Music, refreshments, special discounts and more. Free. mainstreetlibertyville.org.

Great American Lobster Fest: Noon to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Sept. 2 and 3; and noon to 9 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4, at Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave., Chicago. The Midwest's largest lobster and seafood festival, with live music and many different food, drink, and craft vendors and family-friendly activities. Musical performances include Who's Bad, Aniba & The Sol Stars, Thornetta Davis, RICO!, The Smiley Tillman Band and more. Lobster meals are market price, and can be purchased in advance. americanlobsterfest.com.

Lake in the Hills Summer Sunset Festival: 3-10:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2; 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3; and 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4, at Sunset Park, 5200 Miller Road, Lake in the Hills. 21st annual festival includes carnival, food and beer tents, live music, craft fair, bags, bingo, car show, wine tasting, doggy dash and kids' activities. Car show from 5-9 p.m. Friday; parade at 10 a.m. Saturday; Fireworks 5K run at 6:30 p.m. and fireworks at 9:30 p.m. Sunday. Music lineup: The Early Birds at 5:30 p.m. and That's What She Said at 7:30 p.m. Friday; Blooze Brothers at 4 p.m., The Ron Burgundys at 6:30 p.m., and Bella Cain at 9 p.m. Saturday; and Heartache Tonight at 3 p.m., Gen Fuze at 5:30 p.m., and HiFi Superstar at 8 p.m. Sunday. Free. summersunsetfest.com.

- John Starks | Staff Photographer, 2021 Naperville Fire Chief Mark Puknaitis waves a flag with Police Officer of the Year Harold Bressler during last year's Naperville Labor Day Parade.

Aurora First Fridays: 5-9 p.m. the first Friday of each month through December, in downtown Aurora. Food trucks, art shows, live music and more than two dozen participating venues. auroradowntown.org.

Elgin Fringe Festival: Friday through Sunday, Sept. 2-11, in downtown Elgin. Visual art open from 6-9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2; virtual performances from Sept. 2-25; Family Fringe on Saturday, Sept. 3, at the Civic Center Plaza; live performances Sept. 8-11. Lineup includes: Fred Zimmerman-Mind Reading; Captain Ambivalent; Angie Morado .gif Theatre; Sobby the Clown; Allison Fradkin Holy Inappropriate; Help Me Help You Help Yourself; The Therapy Players; Metacognition; Jimmy Carrane; Possibilities Theatre's "Greetings"; Sarah Street; Elgin Theatre Co's "Pillow Fight"; Brian Johnson; meSSeS solo circus; CGDC; Mentalhaus Lady M; Kevin Seefried; Halvsies; Granny's FixIt; and La Groove Fatale. Fringe Central is at 15 Ziegler Court. elginfringefestival.com.

Naperville Jaycees' Last Fling: 5-11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2; 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3; 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4; and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 5, on Jackson Avenue in downtown Naperville. Annual fest features live music, carnival, business expo, food and more. Music lineup: Within 4 Days at 5 p.m. and Boy Band Night at 8 p.m. Friday; Heart to Heartbreaker at noon, Motown Nation at 2:30 p.m., Mixtape Junkies at 2:30 p.m. and Too Hype Crew at 8 p.m. Saturday; Le Grande Band at noon, 90s Pop Nation at 2:30 p.m., The Ron Burgundys at 5:15 p.m. and Sixteen Candles at 8 p.m. Sunday; and Rick Lindy and the Wild Ones at noon and ARRA at 3:45 p.m. Monday, Free. lastfling.org.

PrairieFest fall carnival: 5-10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2; 1-10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3; and 1-9 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4, at Prairie Point Park, 4120 Plainfield Road, Oswego. prairiefest.com.

Taste of Polonia Festival: 5-10:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2; noon to 10:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday Sept. 3-4; and noon to 9:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 5, at the Copernicus Center, 5216 W. Lawrence Ave., Chicago. 40th Anniversary of the Taste of Polonia Festival includes live music, dance performances, authentic Polish food and beer, exhibitions, local merchants, a casino, a beer garden, a Kids Stage, activities and more. Admission: $15; free for kids 12 and younger. copernicuscenter.org/taste-of-polonia-festival.

African Festival of Arts 2022: Friday through Sunday, Sept. 2-5, at Washington Park, East 51st Street and South Cottage Grove, Chicago. Rubygld Smoke takes the stage at this year's African Festival of The Arts in Chicago. aihusa.org.

North Coast Music Festival: Friday through Sunday, Sept. 2-4, at SeatGeek Stadium, 7000 Harlem Ave., Bridgeview. Features electronic music, hip-hop and rock acts, and a variety of performance and installation artists. Headliners include Armin Van Buuren on Friday, Illenium on Saturday and Porter Robinson on Sunday. General admission ranges from $74-$88; three-day pass starts at $213.50. VIP tickets are also available. northcoastfestival.com.

ARC Music Festival 2022: Friday through Sunday, Sept. 2-4, at Union Park, 1501 W. Randolph St., Chicago. Electronic music's biggest stars take center stage, including Carl Cox, a special performance from Adam Beyer, Cirez D, Charlotte De Witte, Carl Craig and Fatboy Slim. Three-day passes are $289. Single-day tickets available at a later date. arcmusicfestival.com.

The Great American Lobster Fest: Noon to 10 p.m. Friday through Sunday, Sept. 2-4, at Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave., Chicago. The Midwest's largest lobster and seafood festival. Enjoy live lobster flown in fresh from the East Coast, live music, family-friendly games and activities, craft shopping, land food options and beverages. Tickets: $59-$99. americanlobsterfest.com.

Nashwood: 5 p.m. to bar close Friday, Sept. 2; noon to bar close Saturday, Sept. 3; and select times Sunday, Sept. 4, in downtown Highwood. Free live country, bluegrass, blues and Southern rock music, as well as food and drink specials at various locations in downtown Highwood. celebratehighwood.org/nashwood.

Sept. 3

Maple Park Fun Fest: 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 3-4, and 7 a.m. to noon Monday, Sept. 5, on Main Street, Maple Park. Annual festival with craft show, car show, parade, food vendors, 5K run/2 mile walk, bags tournament and more. Music lineup: iPop at 6:15 p.m. and Back Country Roads at 9 p.m.; Saturday and Six Speed Tranny at 3:30 p.m., Industrial Drive at 6 p.m. and Libido Funk Circus at 9 p.m. of Sunday. On Saturday, toilet bowl races at 2 p.m., kids parade at 4:15 p.m. and parade at 5 p.m. along Main Street. Fireworks at 8:30 p.m. Sunday with rain date Sept. 5. Free. mapleparkfunfest.com.

Lake in the Hills Summer Sunset Parade: 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 3. Steps off at Grafton Farm and Miller roads, travels east down Miller for one mile, and ends at Albrecht and Miller roads, Lake in the Hills. summersunsetfest.com/parade.

Bulls Fest: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 3-4, at the United Center, 1901 W. Madison St., Chicago. The two-day festival will feature a 3v3 basketball tournament, live music, art exhibitions, kid-friendly activities, food and drink. nba.com/bulls/bullsfest.

- John Starks | Staff Photographer, 2021 The Vertigo is just one of many carnival rides that entertained fest-goers during the 2021 Buffalo Grove Days at Mike Rylko Park.

K-9 Frisbee World Championships: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 3-4, at Nike Park, 288 W. Diehl Road, Naperville. K-9 Frisbee World Championships two-day event with dogs and their owners that have qualified from competitions all over the world. See Leaping Labs, Crazy Cattle dogs, Wild Whippets and dogs of all breeds chasing Frisbees. Free. ashleywhippet.com/ world-championships.

51st Annual Septemberfest: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 3-4, and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday, Sept. 5, at Robert O. Atcher Municipal Center grounds, 101 Schaumburg Court, Schaumburg. Entertainment on three stages, carnival, arts and crafts show featuring 250 arts and craft booths, craft beer and wine area, Taste of Schaumburg, Bingo, free pony rides, fireworks and a Labor Day parade. Free admission and shuttle bus service. Rain or shine. Free. villageofschaumburg.com/our-village/events/septemberfest.

Long Grove Irish Days: Saturday through Monday, Sept. 3-5, at 308 Old McHenry Road, Long Grove. Three-day family-friendly celebration of Irish culture, music, merchants and cuisine. facebook.com/enjoylonggrove.

Kane County Flea Market: Noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, and 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4, at the Kane County Fairgrounds, 525 S. Randall Road, St. Charles. Up to 1,000 dealers will display and sell antiques and collectibles, indoor and outside. $6; free for kids younger than 12 with an adult. kanecountyfleamarket.com.

Taste of Serbia Festival: Noon to 11 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 3-4, at St. Basil Serbian Church, 27450 N. Bradley Road, Mettawa. Serbian specialties such as spit-roasted lamb and pork, grilled meats, and pastries. Plus, beer tent, dancing, music and a kids' area. Free admission and parking. tasteofserbia.org.

Bluesmobile Cruise Nights: 3-9 p.m. Saturdays through September at the Metra parking lot, near the intersection of Route 83 and Northwest Highway, Mount Prospect. Classic cars, entertainment and more. facebook.com/BMBCruiseNights.

Wauconda Street Dance: 5-11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, at 100 N. Main St., Wauconda. Seven bands, two stages, food and drinks. Free admission; wristband fee for those 21 and older. waucondachamber.org.

Sept. 4

Fifth Third Bike The Drive: 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4, at Butler Field Grant Park, 235 S. Columbus Drive, Chicago. 21st annual Fifth Third Bike the Drive hosted by Active Transportation Alliance. The 30-mile course along DuSable Lake Shore Drive is family-friendly and perfect for all abilities. Ride as little or as much of course as you'd like then enjoy a post-ride festival in Grant Park, which includes a pancake breakfast, a Rev Brew Beer Garden, vendor booths, live music and more. Tickets are $48 for adults, $70 the day-of; youth tickets are $18. Register at 53bikethedrive.org.

Great Midwest Train Show: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4, at the DuPage County Fairgrounds, 2015 Manchester Road, Wheaton. Hundreds of tables of trains for sale from exhibitors across the U.S., model train displays, free workshops and demonstrations. $7, cash only. GreatMidwestTrainShow.com.

Lake Forest-Lake Bluff Artisan Guild Fall Fair: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday and Monday, Sept. 4-5, just off the Square at Lake Forest Bank and Trust parking lots, 727 N. Bank Lane, Lake Forest. Features 40 local and regional artists and friends showcasing unique fiber arts, ceramics, woodworking, glass, photography, painting, metalworking, jewelry, garden art, mixed media and more. Free admission. lflbartisanguild.com.

Sundays on State: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4, at 108 N. State St., Chicago. Free interactive block party. LoopChicago.com/Sundays.

Fox Valley Folk Music and Storytelling Festival: Noon to 9:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4, and 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 5, at the Acoustic Renaissance Concert Hall at Unitarian Church, 17 W. Maple St., Hinsdale. On Saturday, Sept. 3, picnic/gathering at noon at Geneva's Island Park and two-hour evening concert online only. On Sunday and Monday, livestreaming and in-person performances. Music from February Sky, Tim Grimm, Rev. Robert Jones, Lee Murdock, Trillium and Jack Williams. Storytellers include Megan Wells, Anne Shimojima, Emily Hooper Lansana and Fox Valley Storytelling Guild. $30, $20 kids. Tickets: fox-valley-folklore-society.square.site.

Sky Blue Music & Culture Festival: Noon to 9 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4, at South Side YMCA, 6330 S. Stony Island Ave., Chicago. The Run From Prostate Cancer Foundation is hosting a fest featuring music, an artist showcase, community activations, merchandise pop-up, four featured panel discussions, food trucks, beer and wine bar and lounge areas. eventnoire.com/e/sky-blue-music-culture- festival?aff=cityspark.

Anchors Away concert: 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4, at Cantigny Park, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. A Yacht Rock concert. Concessions available from Mamie's Toffee & Treats, Golden Eagle hot dogs, and Fiesta Tacos. Lawn seating; chairs and blankets welcome. Free; $10 parking. cantigny.org.

Block Party and Taste of Batavia: 4-9 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4, at North River Street in downtown Batavia. Live music, a car show, pie bake-off and kids' area. Free. downtownbatavia.com.

Lake in the Hills Summer Sunset Fireworks 5K: 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4, at Sunset Park, 5200 Miller Road, Lake in the Hills. Flat and fast 5K along many bike/walking paths on the west side of town; fireworks to follow. Finishers get one beverage at the beer garden. Awards at 8 p.m. Post-race snacks will be available at the finish line. $25 through Sept. 1 and $35 after. summersunsetfest.com/fireworks-5k/.

Lombard fireworks: Dusk Sunday, Sept. 4, at Madison Meadow Park, 550 Madison St., Lombard. Rescheduled from Fourth of July. villageoflombard.org/fourthofjuly.

Septemberfest Fireworks: 10 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4, at Robert O. Atcher Municipal Center, 101 Schaumburg Court, Schaumburg. Free. septemberfest.org.

Sept. 5

Naperville Jaycees Labor Day Parade: 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 5. Grand marshals are 2022 Special Olympics Gold medalists Ryan Gronowski, Lou Pisani and Peter Silagi. Steps off from Ogden Avenue, proceeds down Mill Street, east on Jefferson Avenue, south on Main Street, and west on Porter Avenue. lastfling.org/Parade.

Septemberfest Parade: 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 5. The two-mile and approximately two-hour parade moves south to north on Summit Drive from Wise Road to Stock Port Lane, Schaumburg. Featuring Trustee Frank Kozak as the parade marshal. septemberfest.org.

Radio Gaga concert: 3 p.m. Monday, Sept. 5, at Cantigny Park's Tank Park, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. Radio Gaga will play the music of Freddie Mercury and Lady Gaga. Concessions available from Mamie's Toffee & Treats, Golden Eagle hot dogs and Fiesta Tacos. Lawn seating; chairs and blankets welcome. Free; $10 parking. cantigny.org.

Sept. 7

South Elgin Senior Friendly Concerts: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7, at Panton Mill Park, off Water Street, South Elgin. Featuring Rosie and the Rivets. Food trucks from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free. southelgin.com/pantonmillpark.

Summer Cruise Night: 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7, at Christus Victor Lutheran Church, 1045 S. Arlington Heights Road, Elk Grove Village. Retro cars, food, music and more. Freewill offering for food and drinks will be accepted. cvlutheran.org.

Sept. 8

Fall Bike Parade: 4-5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, at Wilmette Public Library, 1242 Wilmette Ave., Wilmette. Bring your bike (or scooter or stroller) to Vattmann Park, decorate it using the library's supplies, and then join in a bike parade around the park. wilmette.libnet.info//event/6864295.

St. Charles Jazz Weekend: Sept. 8-11 at various St. Charles venues, including 1st Street Plaza and Mount St. Mary's Park. The four-day event features live jazz music from numerous jazz groups, including Grammy Award-winning saxophonist Frank Catalano, Grammy-nominated artist and trumpeter Victor Garcia, Jeremy and The Chicago All-Stars and many more. stcjazzweekend.com.

Cruisin' Lake Zurich Car Show: 5-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, at Culver's Lake Zurich, 645 N. Rand Road, Lake Zurich. Food, raffles and cars of all types. Free admission. lzacc.com/cruisinlz.

Sept. 9

- John Starks | Staff Photographer, 2021 Everett Standa, then 5, reacts to just missing a prize in the ring toss game during last year's Buffalo Grove Days.

Lake County RV Outlet Show: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10; and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, at the Lake County Fairgrounds & Event Center, 1060 E. Peterson Road, Grayslake. Browse the latest in pop-up campers, travel trailers, camper vans, motor homes and more. Free admission and parking. rvoutletshow.com.

Festival of the Vine: 3-9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10; and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, at Fourth and James streets, Geneva. Geneva restaurants will offer specialties under an outdoor tent at the Flavor Fare, which also features wine and live music. Plus, an arts and crafts show, horse-drawn carriage rides and several wine tasting and dinner events. genevachamber.com.

Winfield Good Old Days: 4-11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9; 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10; and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, at Church Street and Beecher Avenue, Winfield. 55th annual festival features food, beverages, music, car show, kids' zone (bounce houses, petting zoo, face painting, stilt walker and straw maze), trolley tours, coin carnival, teen dance, business expo and activities. Bags tournament from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Entertainment schedule: Sammy & the Knights from 5:30-8 p.m. and Hi Infidelity from 8:30-10:30 p.m. Friday; Whiskey Thunder Street Legal from 3-5 p.m., Fueled by Emo from 5:30-7:30 p.m., and Sealed with a Kiss from 8-10:30 p.m. Saturday; and Vital Signs from 2-4 p.m. Sunday. Parade steps off at 1 p.m. Sunday at Sunnyside Avenue and Church Street, north on Winfield Road, and west on Beecher to Summit Drive. Rubber duck race at 10 a.m. Sunday at Lions Park. Historic trolley tours from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Free. winfieldgoodolddays.com.

Itasca Oktoberfest: 5-10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Sept. 9-10, and 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, at Washington Park, 350 E. Irving Park Road, Itasca. German food, music and entertainment. Family Fun Day on Sunday with games, food truck, police car and fire trucks. itascaparkdistrict.com.

Platzkonzert Germanfest: 5-11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10; and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, at Virginia Mary Hayter Village Green, 5510 Prairie Stone Parkway, Hoffman Estates. A family-friendly celebration of all things German with food, music, beer and kids' activities. Free. hoffmanestates.org.

Wheaton Entertainment Series: 6-9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Sept. 9-10, at Memorial Park, 225 Karlskoga Ave., Wheaton. Music from The Ron Burgundys from 6-7:15 p.m. and Rod Tuffcurls and The Bench Press from 8-9:30 p.m. Friday and The Special Consensus from 6-7:15 p.m. and Bella Cain from 8-9:30 p.m. Saturday. $10. memorialparkwheaton.com.

Ay Amor Mariachi Festival: 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, at Allstate Arena, 6920 Mannheim Road, Rosemont. $49- $199. rosemont.com/allstate/.

Naperville Night at the Movies: 7:35 p.m. Fridays, Sept. 9 and 16, at Rotary Hill, 443 Aurora Ave., Naperville. See "Encanto" on Sept. 9 and "Black Widow" on Sept. 16. Free. napervilleparks.org/outdoormovies.

Sept. 10

Elmhurst Park District Touch-A-Truck: 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 10, at Berens Park, 493 N. Oaklawn, Elmhurst. epd.org.

Historic Elgin House Walk: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 10-11. Explore six homes in Elgin's Historic District at the 40th annual event. Advance tickets are $20, $15 for ages 65 or older, $10 for 18 and younger; $5 more the day of. historicelginhousetour.com.

Downtown Downers Grove Fine Arts Festival: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 10-11, on Main Street, from Maple to Curtiss, Downers Grove. 45th annual juried art show, plus boutiques, cafes and a kids' craft booth sponsored by the Indian Boundary YMCA. Free. downtowndg.org or facebook.com/DowntownDownersGrove.

Family Fishing Event: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 10, at Lakefront Park, 1019 N. Lake Shore Drive, Round Lake Beach. The ninth annual fishing event is sponsored by the Huebner Fishery Management Foundation. Free. Register online. rlapd.org.

Itty-Bitty Comic Fest: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at the Eisenhower Public Library, 4613 N. Oketo Ave., Harwood Heights. Drop in throughout the day dressed in your best cosplay to meet some of your favorite comics artists and vendors, pick up craft bags, enter art contests and more. eisenhowerlibrary.org/comicfest2022.

Law Enforcement Expo: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at Gurnee Mills, 6170 W. Grand Ave., Gurnee. A mallwide, family-friendly event filled with squad cars, police motorcycles, demonstrations, giveaways and more. Learn about the latest technology and innovations for crime prevention, education and detection. Free. GurneeMills.com.

Makers Market Craft Fair: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at Stanger Park, Algonquin Road and Elder Lane, Fox River Grove. A handmade makers market highlighting local makers, with 30-plus vendors. facebook.com/FRGMakersMarket.

Mundelein Arts Festival: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 10-11, at Kracklauer Park, 100 N. Seymour Ave., Mundelein. This juried art festival showcases the works of 45 artists who work in a variety of media, as well as local musicians and food. Free. mundeleincommunityconnection.org/art-festival-general-information.html.

Printers Row Lit Fest: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 10-11, on South Dearborn Street, from Ida B. Wells to Polk Street, Chicago. Outdoor literary showcase with free programming for book lovers. Literary events with local and national best-selling authors, including Pulitzer Prize winner Natasha Trethewey, and more than 100 independent and diverse booksellers, plus spoken-word performances, readings, writing workshops and more. Free. printersrowlitfest.org.

Revolutionary War Re-Enactment: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 10-11, at Cantigny Park, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. History comes alive as dozens of re-enactors from the Northwest Territory Alliance camp at the park to stage mock battles and provide a look at what life was like in the 18th century. Food available for purchase. Free with paid $10 parking. cantigny.org.

A River Thru History Rendezvous: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 10-11, at Columbia Woods, 1 UPS Way, Hodgkins. Join this living history re-enactment of early American life, as it was on the Illinois frontier prior to 1848, of fur trappers, settlers, craftsmen and entertainers along the banks of the Des Plaines River. $10 adult; $5 seniors and kids 6 and older; $25 Family Pass. ariverthruhistory.com

Stade's Arts & Crafts on the Farm: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, at Stade's Farm & Market, 3709 W. Miller Road, McHenry. More than 75 original artists and crafters specializing in jewelry making, paintings, metal garden art, soap aromatherapy, holiday decorations, knitted items, dog treats, pottery, sports items, children's toys and more will display and sell their products. stadesfarmandmarket.com.

TheosoFest Mind, Body, Spirit Festival: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at Theosophical Society, 1926 N. Main St., Wheaton. Mind-body-spirit festival featuring meditative practices from several traditions; Labyrinth Walk, Qigong and Tai Ji, Kid's Korner and a drumming circle. Features exhibits and vendor booths, hands-on demonstrations, vegetarian food, shopping and more. Free admission; lawn parking is $5. theosophical.org/theosofest.

West Loop Art Fest: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 10-11, in the West Loop, North Halsted Street and Washington Boulevard, Chicago. A diverse range of art mediums will be on display and available for purchase. (773) 664-4682 or starevents.com.

Bloomingdale Septemberfest Parade: 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10. Steps off near DuJardin School, 166 S. Euclid, heads west onto Schick Road to Third Street, ending at the festival grounds. Free. villageofbloomingdale.org.

Mexico Independence Day Festival: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 10-11, on Main Street in downtown West Chicago. A celebration of Mexican culture featuring music, food vendors and more. Free. westchicago.org/ or mccdupage.org.

Worldwide Day of Play: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at Century Park Pavilion, 1400 Indianwood Drive, Vernon Hills. Old-school picnic games, including sack races, Hula-Hoop contests, an egg toss and more. Free. vhparkdistrict.org.

Hollywood Whiskey & Wine Festival: 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at Hollywood Blvd. Cinema, 1001 75th St., Suite 153, Woodridge. Sample whiskey prior to a screening of "Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark." Space is limited. Advanced tickets required. $60-$85. hollywoodblvdcinema.com/events/ wine-whiskey-festival.

Polka bands entertain the crowds during a previous Naper Settlement Oktoberfest in Naperville. - Courtesy of Naper Settlement

Bloomingdale Septemberfest: Noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at Old Town Park, 111 Third St., Bloomingdale. 48th annual festival with stage performances, carnival rides and games, crafts, food and beer tent. Parade starts at 11 a.m. near DuJardin School, 166 S. Euclid, heads west onto Schick Road to Third Street, ending at the festival grounds. Free. villageofbloomingdale.org.

Glen Ellyn Backyard Barbecue: Noon to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at Glenwood Avenue parking lot, Crescent Boulevard, Glen Ellyn. 14th annual barbecue contest benefits Bridge Communities. glenellynbackyardbbq.org.

Naper Pride Fest: Noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at Naper Settlement, 523 S. Webster St., Naperville. Second annual fest features music, entertainment, food, kids' activities, artisans, community booths and more. $10 general admission; $15 GA front-of-stage access; $5 for ages 60 or older and veterans; free for kids 11 and younger; VIP tickets for $75. napersettlement.org.

Soul Jam Fundraising Music Festival: 1:30-7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at Soulful Prairies, 4706 Alden Road, Woodstock. Seventh annual all-ages, outdoor music festival with net proceeds going to Hope through Horses and Free Guitars for Future Stars. Food from local vendors. $65-$75; free for kids 10 and younger. soulfulprairies.com/soul-jam.

FanDuel FanFest: 2-9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at Guaranteed Rate Field, 333 W. 35th St., Chicago. Music from Wiz Khalifa Alesso, as well as unique sports experiences with Brian Urlacher, Devin Hester, Charles Tillman and more. Plus, food trucks, a pop-up FanDuel Sports Bar and Lounge, brand activations, trophy photo ops and more. FanDuel.com/FanFest.

South Elgin Village Day Out: 2-5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at Panton Mill Park, 10 N. Water St., South Elgin. The South Elgin Police Department event features food trucks, entertainment from 2-3:30 p.m., Hillbilly Rockstarz from 3:30 5 p.m., face painting, coloring stations, kids' projects, Sept. 11 tribute, mini expo and a law enforcement vehicle display. southelgin.com/pantonmillpark.

Celebration of Fall: 3-8:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, in Lehmann Park, 148 Cedar Ave., Lake Villa. Food and business vendors, ax-throwing, bounce house, games, hayrides, magician, scarecrow making, Touch-A-Truck and more. Performances by Megan Lick, Red Panda Band and Judson Brown Band. Fireworks at dusk. lake-villa.org.

Concert at the Cabin: 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at Merkle Cabin at Spring Valley, 1111 E. Schaumburg Road, Schaumburg. The Spring Valley Community Concert Band will perform under the shelter on the wooded cabin grounds at 5 p.m. Bring lawn chairs and a picnic dinner or purchase grilled food and beverages on-site. A wagon shuttle will be available. Admission is $3 or $12 per family. All ages. parkfun.com.

Aurora Water Lantern Festival: 4:30-9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at River Edge Park, 360 N. Broadway St., Aurora. Design and launch a lantern and enjoy music and food trucks. $35.99-$55.99. Tickets at waterlanternfestival.com/aurora.php.

Rock the Block: 5-11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at 70 E. Main St., Lake Zurich. Annual block party with music, food and other activities. lakezurich.org.

Truck Off Food Truck Fest: 5-10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at the McHenry County Fairgrounds, Building D, 11900 Country Club Road, Woodstock. Food trucks, live music and more. $10-$20; free for kids 12 and younger. truckoff.net.

Venetian Night: 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, on Island Lake and in Eastway Park, 3718 Eastway Drive, Island Lake. All boaters are welcome. The theme is Musicals. After the boat parade around the lake, tie up at Eastway Park for a picnic. (224) 656-2822 or villageofislandlake.com.

Huntley Hootenanny Glow 5K Run/Walk: 7:15 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, in downtown Huntley. Fifth annual 5K fun run/walk benefiting the Huntley 158 Education Foundation's teacher grants and student scholarships. Participants are encouraged to wear glow gear on the course before enjoying a neon dance party and food on the square. $20, $5 for students. district158.org/5k.

Sept. 11

Elgin 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony: 9 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, at the Civic Center Plaza in downtown Elgin. The program will feature several speakers and a performance by the Baptist Providence College Ensemble. Limited seating will be available. In the event of rain, it will be held inside the Hemmens Cultural Center at 45 Symphony Way. cityofelgin.org.

Lake Forest Antiques and Treasures in the Field: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, at Deerpath Middle School, 95 W. Deerpath Road, Lake Forest. The Lake Forest Chapter of the Angel Harvey Infant Welfare Society of Chicago hosts the event behind the school. More than 50 dealers from across the Midwest will be selling furniture, textiles, glassware, garden accessories, vintage jewelry and clothing. $10; free admission for kids. lakeforestantiquesale.com.

Scandinavian Day Festival: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, at Vasa Park, 35W217 Route 31, South Elgin. The 42nd annual festival features traditional food of five Nordic cultures, children's games, crafts and entertainment by ABBA Salute. $10; free for kids 12 and younger. Free parking. scandinaviandayil.com.

Fall Caboose Days: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays, Sept. 11-25, at the Fox River Trolley Museum, off Route 31, South Elgin. Ride with the conductor in the Big Red Caboose or with the engineer in the locomotive. $5-$8. foxtrolley.org/special-events.

Mexican Independence Day Parade: Noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, in Little Village, 26th Street, Chicago. The Little Village Chamber of Commerce Mexican Independence Day is back with an emphasis on unity and strength. littlevillagechamber.org.

Taco & Tequila Fest: Noon Sunday, Sept. 11, at Joe's Live, 5441 Park Place, Rosemont. This event is 21 and older only. $20-$50. joesliverosemont.com.

Throwback Music Fest 2022: 7-10 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, at Gladstone Park, 6100 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago. The Gingers will be closing out Throwback Music Fest. throwbackmusicfest.com.

Glow in the Park Lantern Walk: 5-8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, at Lake Ellyn Park, 645 Lenox Road, Glen Ellyn. Face painting, a balloon artist, live music by Tres Moustache and more. At 7:15 p.m., watch or march in the illuminated paper lantern walk around the lake. Purchase a lantern kit from the park district ($10) or bring your own lantern. Free admission; cash donations to Ann and Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago are encouraged. gepark.org/events/glow-in-the-park.

Hoffman Estates' Platzkonzert Germanfest will feature music, beer, food and more. - Courtesy of Village of Hoffman Estates

Wednesdays by the Lake: Noon Wednesday, Sept. 14, at Lincolnshire Corporate Center, 1 Overlook Point, Lincolnshire. Louie Zagoras will perform. lincolnshireil.gov.

Park On Park Classic Car Show: 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, at Seymour and Park, 469 N. Seymour Ave., Mundelein. Car show specializing in pre-1977 vehicles only. Includes food, music and more. Free admission. parkonpark.org.

Elgin American Legion Cruise Nights: 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, at Post 57 home, 820 N. Liberty St., Elgin. Sponsored by the American Legion Rider Post 57, they welcome motorcycles, cars, trucks, and military vehicles. 50/50 raffles, door prizes, food and drinks, plus adult beverages at the Legion Bar. facebook.com/ALR57Elgin.

Sept. 15

Glendale Heights Oktoberfest: 5-10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 5 p.m. to midnight Friday, noon to midnight Saturday and noon to 10 p.m. Sunday, from Thursday, Sept. 15, through Sunday, Sept. 25, at Camera Park, 101 E. Fullerton Ave., Glendale Heights. 10th annual fest featuring German food and beer; entertainment including "Oompah" music, Alpine Thunder, Euro Express, Paloma, Illinois Brass Band and the Elmhurst University Jazz Band; and vendors with German products. Free; $5 adults after 5 p.m. and free for kids 16 and younger. glendaleheightsoktoberfest.com.

Hanover Township Fall Food Truck Festival: 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, at Hanover Township, 250 S. Route 59, Bartlett. Food, live music, beverage tent and carnival games. Free admission and parking. fallfoodtruckfest.com.

Summer in the Shire: 7-9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, at Village Green, 100 Olde Half Day Road, Lincolnshire. Shyre will perform. lincolnshireil.gov.

Sept. 16

Riot Fest: Starts at 11 a.m. Friday through Sunday, Sept. 16-18, at Douglass Park, 1401 S. Sacramento Drive, Chicago. Three days of punk, rock and alternative music featuring headliners My Chemical Romance on Friday, The Original Misfits on Saturday and Nine Inch Nails on Sunday. Single-day passes start at $99.98; three-day passes start at $299.98. riotfest.org.

Rotary Club of Palatine Oktoberfest: 5 p.m. to midnight Friday, Sept. 16; noon to midnight Saturday, Sept. 17; and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, at Slade and Smith streets, Palatine. The Rotary's Oktoberfest will feature authentic German food, beer and live entertainment. Highlights include a traditional keg-rolling ceremony to kick off Oktoberfest at 5 p.m. Friday. Family Day activities on Saturday afternoon. palatinerotary.com/ Oktoberfest.php.

Dundee Heritage Fest: 6-11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16; 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17; and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, in downtown East and West Dundee. Annual festival with arts and crafts fair from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday along the riverwalk; Cool Car Show from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday along South 2nd Street; Baggo tournament at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Grafelman Park; and Dundee Lions pancake breakfast from 8-11 a.m. Sunday. Music stage downtown: The Student Body from 6-8 p.m. and Madison County from 9-11 p.m. Friday; Bishop Super Band from 1:30-2:30 p.m., Brandon Reisdorf Quartet from 3-4 p.m., The Sofa Kings from 6:30-8:30 p.m., and Hi Infidelity from 9-11 p.m. Saturday; and Starlites jazz combo from 8-9 a.m., Guy Meets Girl from 10-11 a.m., Doc Diamond from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Controlled Burn from 1-2:30 p.m. and The Lennys from 3-5 p.m. Sunday. wdundeeheritagefest.org.

Fall Fest 2022: 6-11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16; noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17; and noon to 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, at Lake Park, 2200 Lee St., Des Plaines. Family-friendly fest features food, music, games, activities, a Ferris wheel, rock wall, Freak Out carnival ride, petting zoo, and 10 local and national touring bands. Free admission; free parking. fallfestdesplaines.com.

Movie in the Park: 7-9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, at Meineke Park, 220 E. Weathersfield Way, Schaumburg. Watch "Hocus Pocus." Bring chairs and blankets. Concessions will be available. Free. parkfun.com.

Naperville Night at the Movies: 7:20 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, at the 95th Street Community Plaza, 3109 Cedar Glade Drive, Naperville. Screening of "Black Widow." Free. napervilleparks.org/outdoormovies.

Aladerri International Film Festival: Friday, Sept. 16, through Sunday, Sept. 18, at Facets, 1517 W. Fullerton Ave., Chicago. Aladerri International Film Festival is an IMDB Award Listing Qualifier dedicated to the celebration of short films. $10-$100. aladerrifilmfestival.com.

Sept. 17

Dundee Lions Heritage Fest 5K: 8-11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17. Chip-timed 5K run and 1.6-mile walk from West Dundee south along the Fox River and returning to East Dundee. Proceeds support local charities and businesses as well as fulfilling eyeglass needs for children in Community Unit District 300. Register before Aug. 31 to be guaranteed a race T-shirt for $35, $40 from Sept. 1-16, or $45 day of. facebook.com/lionsheritagefest5k.

Artisan Collective: 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 17, on River Street, Batavia. Pop-up market featuring local artisans offering a variety of handmade goods and vintage items. Free. downtownbatavia.com.

Art on the Prairie: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, at Warrenville Park District Recreation Center parking lot, 3S260 Warren Ave., Warrenville. Art and music festival featuring artist displays for purchase, artist demos, music, dance, children's art station and food. Free. warrenvilleparks.org.

Butterfield Park District Fall Craft Fair: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at The Glen, Butterfield Road and Route 53, Lombard. Shop from more than 30 local crafters and vendors. Food trucks. Free. butterfieldpd.com.

Naperville Riverwalk Fine Art Fair: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 17-18, along Jackson Street, between Main and Eagle streets, Naperville. More than 100 national and international artists sell paintings, jewelry, photography, ceramics, fiber and wood art at Naperville Art League's 37th annual fair. Free. napervilleartleague.com.

DuPage Care Center Fall Festival: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at Kenneth Moy DuPage Care Center, 400 N. County Farm Road, Wheaton. 55th annual sale features a craft vendor fair, garage sale, raffle, car show, live entertainment and food. Proceeds benefit the DuPage Care Center Foundation and the DuPage Care Center Recreation Fund. dupageco.org/Care_Center/FallFestival.

Teenie Weenie Pumpkins & Munchkins: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 17, at Armstrong Park, 391 Illini Drive, Carol Stream. Fall entertainment for kids 1-8 with treats, games, crafts and a hayride. Registration required; adults must accompany children. Register by Sept. 14 at csparks.org.

DuPagePads' Walk4Home to End Homelessness: 10:15 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at Chaparrals Football Stadium at College of DuPage, Glen Ellyn. Two-mile walk around campus. facebook.com/DuPagePADS.

Autumn Fair: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at Peck Farm Park, 4038 Kaneville Road, Geneva. Family event with Birds of Prey presentation, pony rides, petting zoo, hayrides, basket raffle, pumpkin painting, kids' games and more. Pumpkins will be available for $5 each while supplies last. Basket raffle tickets are $5 each or 5 for $20. Free; fees for some activities and food. Proceeds benefit special projects of the Geneva Park District Foundation. genevaparks.org.

Chaparral Family Day: 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at College of DuPage, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn. Family fun including inflatables, food, a bags competition, music, face painting and more. Followed by Chaparral football game vs. Detroit at 2 p.m. alumni.cod.edu/chaparral-weekend.

Corks & Crafts: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at Ontarioville Park, 1900 Devon Ave., Hanover Park. Wine, craft beer, arts and crafts, music, food and more. Many varieties of arts and crafts will be on display. Free admission. Parking is available at the Hanover Park Metra Station. hpil.org.

Grayslake Craft Beer Festival: Noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Grayslake Festival Grounds, 33 S. Whitney St., Grayslake. Over 150 brews from more than 50 different breweries. There will be a special VIP session from noon to 1 p.m. Proceeds will be used for college scholarships. $45 in advance, $50 day of, $15 designated driver, $80 VIP. events.beerfests.com/e/grayslakebeerfest?aff=cityspark.

Elmhurst Craft Beer Fest: 1-6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Elmhurst History Museum grounds, 120 E. Park Ave., Elmhurst. Features dozens of local craft beers, ciders, and seltzers; music by Petty Cash and Lake Effect on the lawn; and snacks. Presented by Elmhurst Heritage Foundation to benefit the Museum and the Churchville Schoolhouse. Barbeque Jim's Catering will offer pit-roasted barbecue. Ages 21 and older only. General admission through Sept. 9 is $40. Early entry from noon to 1 p.m. is $50 through Sept. 9. $20 designated driver. elmhurstcraftbeerfest.com.

Car Fun on 21 returns to Libertyville on Sept. 21. - Courtesy of MainStreet Libertyville

Smithsonian Museum Day: 1-4:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at Stacy's Tavern Museum, 557 Geneva Road, Glen Ellyn. Annual event in partnership with Smithsonian Magazine. Admission is free by downloading the tickets from the website. gehs.org.

Milton Fest: 2-10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at the DuPage County Fairgrounds, 2015 Manchester Road, Wheaton. Milton Township's first festival featuring headliners Chasing Alice and Semple, as well as School of Rock and Suburban Music. Food and beer for purchase. Free; donations accepted for Milton Township Food Pantry. facebook.com/MiltonTownshipIL.

Oak Brook Park District Autumn Fest: 2-5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at Central Park, 1450 Forest Gate Road, Oak Brook. Kids entertainment from 2-3:30 p.m. with a DJ, juggler, face painter, carnival games, arts and crafts, hayrides and more. At 1:30 p.m., a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the north area of Central Park to celebrate the completion of Phase 1 construction. Feel Good Party Band performs from 3:30-5 p.m. Food, beer and wine available for purchase. Free. obparks.org.

United Fall Fest: 3-10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at Congregational United Church of Christ, 40W451 Fox Mill Blvd., St. Charles. Festivities include a barbecue, bags tournament, kids' activities, car show, outdoor movie, and live music by Serendipity and Vintage Swing. Fireworks at 8:15 p.m. All proceeds go to local charities. Free. unitedfallfest.com.

Chicago Martini Fest: 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at Hubbard Inn, 110 W. Hubbard St., Chicago. Ticket includes three hours of martini tastings. $60. hubbardinn.com.

Party in the Park: 4-10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at Community Park, 5 Park View Lane, Hawthorn Woods. Free community event. vhw.org.

Naperville Hispanic Heritage Festival: 5-9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at Central Park, 104 E. Benton Ave., Naperville. Features a Taste of Latin America, a South of the Border marketplace, and several live bands. Free. napervillehispanicfest.com.

Lake Villa Oktoberfest: 6:30 p.m. to midnight Saturday, Sept. 17 and 24 and Oct. 1, at the American Aid Society, 259 W Grand Ave., Lake Villa. Live music, German beer and food. Admission $9. americanaidsocietyofgd.org/events.

Didier Farms Pumpkinfest: Daily from Saturday, Sept. 17, to Thursday, Oct. 31, at Didier Farms, 16678 W. Aptakisic Road, Lincolnshire. Hayrides, corn maze, pig races, Animal Land Zoo, Pumpkin Playland and more. didierfarms.com.

The Ron Burgundys will play the Lake in the Hills Summer Sunset Festival Saturday, Sept. 3. - Courtesy of The Ron Burgundys

Six Flags Great America Fright Fest: Select days from Saturday, Sept. 17, to Friday, Oct. 30, at Six Flags Great America, Six Flags Drive, Gurnee. Daytime hours are family-friendly with trick-or-treat and Halloween crafts. Evening hours include haunted mazes, roaming zombies, scary clowns and spooky shows. For hours and ticket prices, visit sixflags.com/greatamerica.

Sept. 18

Fox Valley Marathon: 7 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 18. Fox Valley Marathon, Half Marathon and Fall Final 20, and Fox Valley 5K along the Fox River. The race begins and ends in St. Charles featuring a choice of three race distances: 26.2, 20 or 13.1. Or a virtual run Sept. 1-30. See website for details. fv26.com.

Cantigny Car Show: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, at Cantigny Park, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. Features a variety of vintage cars, entertainment and food trucks. Participant choice voting "Best of Show" award, best paint and engine awards. DJ music by Carousel Sound and live music by Vital Signs. Free with paid $10 parking. cantigny.org.

Jewelry & Accessories Show: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, at Cantigny Park, 1S151 Winfield Road, Wheaton. A multivendor jewelry and accessory show featuring handcrafted items. Free with paid $10 parking. cantigny.org.

Show & Shine Car Show & Swap Meet: 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, at Camera Park, 101 E. Fullerton Ave., Glendale Heights. 39th annual event features 18 vehicle classes, food, music, games and crafts. Free admission for spectators. Rain date Sept. 25. glendaleheights.org.

Fox Lake Bloody Mary Fest: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, on Grand Avenue in downtown Fox Lake. Features Bloody Marys, live music, food and several participating taverns/bars. Each attendee will be able to sample a variety of Bloody Marys and vote for their favorite. 21 and older only. foxlake.org.

Mexican Independence Day Celebration: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, in Historic Woodstock Square, 127 E. Calhoun St., Woodstock. Hispanic Connections' sixth annual family-friendly event. woodstockilchamber.com.

Pet Promenade and Party in the Park: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, at Ty Warner Park, 801 Burr Oak Drive, Westmont. Pet-friendly event features a pet parade with awards and vendors. Free. westmont.illinois.gov/calendar.

Fallapalooza: 1-5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, at the Heritage Park Performance Pavilion, Wheeling. Live music by The Mackenzie O'Brien Band, plus activities including a petting zoo, pony rides, inflatables, airbrush tattoos and more. Food and refreshments available for purchase from Brothers BBQ and Mario's Cart Food Trucks. Free. wheelingparkdistrict.com.

Family Fall Fest: 1-5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, at Parkway Bank Park, 5501 Park Place, Rosemont. The family-friendly event will feature a variety of free activities including bounce houses, face painting, a petting zoo, balloon sculptors and more. Live music from ScribbleMonster. ParkwayBankPark.com.

CLINK Wine and Spirits Festival: 3-8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, at Wilder Mansion, 211 S. Prospect Ave, Elmhurst. CLINK is a Chicago-based wine and spirits festival dedicated to highlighting women, Black, Indigenous and people of color in the industry. $65. clinkfestival.com.

Sept. 19

Wonderful World of Wheels: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, at the Fort Hill Activity Center parking lot, 20 Fort Hill Drive, Naperville. Preschoolers ages 1-5 can check out a police car, fire truck, tractor and more. Free. napervilleparks.org/wonderfulworldofwheels.

Motor Monday: 5 p.m. to dusk Monday, Sept. 19, at The Depot, 319 N. River St., East Dundee. Family-friendly cruise night with music, food and drinks. Open to cars and trucks, all makes and models. Free. eastdundee.net.

Sept. 20

Wauconda Cruise Night: 5-9 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, at Main Street Wauconda, 101 N. Main St., Wauconda. Family-friendly cruise night. Free to cruisers and spectators. waucondacruisenight.com.

Sept. 21

Car Fun on 21: 6-9 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, at Milwaukee Avenue and West Church Street, Libertyville. Classic car show featuring cars, trucks and motorcycles 25 years and older, music from local bands and food from Rosati's Pizza. mainstreetlibertyville.org.

Sept. 22

Music Under the Trees at The Dole: 6-9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, at The Dole, 401 Country Club Road, Crystal Lake. Enjoy Oktoberfest with Die Musikmeisters Band performing German polkas, waltzes, marches, folk music, audience participation songs, American swing and rock. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. $20 or $50-$100 for chairs and a table. thedole.org/music-under-the-trees.

Sept. 23

Long Grove Apple Fest: Noon to 11 p.m. Friday, Sept 23; 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24; and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25, at 308 Old McHenry Road, Long Grove. The 31st annual Apple Fest features apple delicacies, from apple wine to apple tempura. Plus, live music, family activities, a carnival and more. Music from Hillbilly Rockstars at 9 p.m. Friday; Terrapin Flyer at 9 p.m. Saturday; and Sixteen Candles at 4 p.m. Sunday. $5; free for kids 11 and younger. longgrove.org/festivals/apple-fest.

Huntley Fall Fest: 5-11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23; 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24; and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25, at Deicke Park, 11419 S. Route 47, Huntley. 17th annual fest with live entertainment, 2-mile run/kids dash, beer garden, food vendors, carnival midway, model train display, craft/business show, scarecrow building/contest and fall activities. Car/tractor show from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Music from My Metal Heart at 6:15 p.m. and 7th heaven at 9 p.m. Friday; Serendipity at 11:45 a.m., EZ FM at 1:45 p.m., In The Stix at 3:45 p.m., The Lounge Puppets at 6:15 p.m., and Recaptured, a Journey tribute, at 9 p.m. Saturday; and The Student Body at noon, Two Beer Tommy at 2:15 p.m. and Hi Infidelity at 5 p.m. Sunday. Fireworks at 8:45 p.m. Saturday. huntleyfallfest.com.

Oktoberfest Chicago at St. Alphonsus Church: 5-10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23; noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24; and noon to 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25, at 1429 W. Wellington Ave., Chicago. Oktoberfest food and drinks, plus music from Rod Tuffcurls at 8 p.m. Friday and 16 Candles at 8:15 p.m. Saturday and more. $10. chicagoevents.com/events/ oktoberfest-chicago.

Meghan Dempsey of Cary and her son Lincoln, then 1, check out mixed media from Cheryl Holz during a previous Art in the Barn in Lake Barrington. - Daily Herald File Photo

Huntley Fall Fest Run/Kids' Dash: 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, at Betsey Warrington Park, 12209 W. Main St., Huntley. Kopf Running presents the fourth annual fundraiser for Action for Healthy Kids with a half-mile kids' dash at 6 p.m. and a 2 mile run/walk at 6:15 p.m. Followed by a raffle drawing and race awards. Includes a pancake breakfast from 7-11 a.m. Saturday at the Rec Center, and two free beer tickets for those older than 21. $25 by Aug. 31; $30 after; kids' dash $5. huntleyfallfest.com.

Berwyn Blues Festival: Starts at 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, and 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 24-25, at FitzGerald's, 6615 W. Roosevelt Road, Berwyn. Blues music from Shemekia Copeland at 9 p.m. Friday; Black Joe Lewis & The Honeybears at 9 p.m. Saturday; Ronnie Baker Brooks at 7:45 p.m. Sunday and more. fitzgeraldsnightclub.com/berwyn-blues-fest.

Sept. 24

Hustle S'More 5K/10K: 8-11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at Peck Farm Park, 4038 Kaneville Road, Geneva. 5K/10K run and kids' mile through the prairie. Check-in begins at 8 a.m. Preregistration is recommended. Kids Mile for ages 3-12 and the first wave begins at 8 a.m., 5K and 10K at 9 a.m. Proceeds support the Geneva Park District Scholarship Fund. Register at genevaparks.org.

Big Truck Show: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 24, at James O. Breen Community Park, 3615 Campton Hills Drive, St. Charles. The equipment may include trucks, cars and tractors. Free. stcparks.org.

Chicago Civil War Show and Sale: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at the DuPage County Fairgrounds, 2015 Manchester Road, Wheaton. Civil War dealers from throughout the United States offer items. Includes memorabilia from the Revolutionary War and the Spanish-American War, plus a special display of Civil War cannons and artillery. $10. Free to veterans with a valid ID. chicagocivilwarshow.com.

Randall Oaks Fall Festival: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily Saturday, Sept. 24, through Sunday, Oct. 30, at Randall Oaks Zoo, 1180 N. Randall Road, West Dundee. Weekend activities include pedal tractors, pumpkins for sale, and on weekends, hayrides for $3 and animal shows. $4.25 for residents, $5 for nonresident, and free for kids 1 and younger and U.S. military with ID. dtpd.org/randall-oaks-zoo.

Art in the Barn: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 24-25, on the grounds of Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital, 450 W. Route 22, Barrington. Features more than 150 selected artists exhibiting works in acrylics, ceramics, drawing, fiber, glass, jewelry, mixed media, oils, pastels, photography, printmaking, sculpture, watercolors, wood and more. Situated in the barns and tents throughout the property, the fest also features entertainment, food and more. Admission $5; free for kids 11 and younger. artinthebarn-barrington.com.

Fall on the Farm: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 24-25, at Lambs Farm, 14245 W. Rockland Road, Libertyville. Family-friendly event with fall-themed crafts, vendors, music, food and more. lambsfarm.org.

Trinity Cemetery Walk: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at Trinity Cemetery, 127 W. Irving Park Road, Roselle. As part of Roselle's centennial, the Roselle History Museum hosts a walk and tour of the historic cemetery and discussions on Roselle history and families from a costumed docent. facebook.com/rosellehistorymuseum.

2022 Chicago Horror Film Festival: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 24-25, at Cinema Chatham, 210 W 87th St., Chicago. chicagohorrorfest.com.

95 WIIL Rock Fest: Noon to 11:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at the Lake County Fairgrounds, 1060 E. Peterson Road, Grayslake. Performances include Shinedown, Falling in Reverse, Jelly Roll, Jackyl, Saliva, Royal Bliss, Through Fire and Lilith Czar. $85-$249. 95wiilrock.com.

Chicago Live: Noon to 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept, 25, at the East End Plaza, the Wave Wall Platform and the Lake Stage in Polk Bros. Park at Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave., Chicago. More than 60 of the city's top marquee names will give back-to-back performances. Participating companies include the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, Lyric Opera of Chicago, Black Ensemble Theater, Joffrey Ballet, Improv Olympics, Puerto Rican Arts Alliance, Chicago Shakespeare Theater, Blue Man Group, Jazz Institute of Chicago and the Neo-Futurists. Free. navypier.org.

The Great Outdoors Beer Trail: 1-5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at Fel-Pro RRR Conservation Area, 1520 Crystal Lake Road, Cary. Walk a one-mile, partially wooded, paved trail while visiting regional brewers along the way. Plus, music, bags and food from local food trucks. $60 includes 3-ounce tastes from multiple brewers and a souvenir glass; $10 for designated driver. mccdistrict.org.

Highwood Wine & Beer Walk: 1-5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, in downtown Highwood. Stroll through Highwood for small pours of wine and beer, plus food, music and more. $40. Tickets can be purchased at highwoodchamber.com.

Elgin Cemetery Walk: 3 and 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, and 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25, at Bluff City Cemetery, 945 Bluff City Drive, Elgin. 35th annual event with a guide leading visitors on a 70-minute tour that showcases grave sites of seven former residents, portrayed by actors in period costumes. Chairs available at each site along the three-quarter mile walk. Bus tours for those with limited mobility. Virtual version available. $15; tickets must be purchased in advance. elginhistory.org.

Water Lantern Festival: 3:30-7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at Lincoln Park South Lagoon, 2341 N. Cannon Drive, Chicago. waterlanternfestival.com/chicago.php

Fall Fest: 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at the Winnetka Park District, 540 Hibbard Road, Winnetka. Music, kids' activities, eSports demo, food and beer/wine and inflatables (requires fee). Register at winpark.org/event/fall-fest.

HopStop Craft Beer Festival 2022: 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at the Riverside Train Station, 90 Bloomingbank Road, Riverside. $40-$50. riversidehopstop.com.

Trails & Ales: 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at Heritage Farm, 201 S. Plum Grove Road, Schaumburg. Take a walk through Heritage Farm and the autumn woods and enjoy seasonal craft beers paired with snacks. Entry is timed. Finish around a campfire. Additional beverages may be purchased at the campfire until 7:30 p.m. Ages 21 and older only. $20-$25. parkfun.com.

Cristo Rey St. Martin Elevate Festival: 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at Cristo Rey St. Martin, 3106 Belvidere, Waukegan. A Ravinia-style concert under the stars featuring Waukegan's own Ivy Ford. waukeganil.gov.

St. Alphonsus Liguori Oktoberfest: 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at St. Alphonsus Liguori Church, 411 N. Wheeling Road, Prospect Heights. German or Polish dinner, beer tent, drinks, dancing and plenty of Gemütlichkeit. Must be 21 or older. $25 includes dinner; $30 after Sept. 18. saintalphonsusph.org/oktoberfest.

Arts fans explore a previous Art in the Barn in Lake Barrington. - Daily Herald File Photo

﻿Elgin Short Film Festival: 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at the Hemmens, 45 Symphony Way, Elgin. 14th annual festival will have in-person viewing and a virtual viewing experience. Top prescreened films up to 20 minutes in length will be presented. Winners will be selected by a panel of judges and the audience. Red carpet preshow entertainment at 6 p.m. $10. cityofelgin.org/1828/Elgin-Short-Film-Festival.

Hyde Park Jazz Festival: Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 24-25, at 14 venues throughout Hyde Park, Chicago. The Hyde Park Jazz Festival is a collaborative platform dedicated to supporting the presentation and ongoing development of jazz, particularly on the South Side of Chicago. hydeparkjazzfestival.org/hpjf2022.

Sept. 25

Ray Graham Monarch Walk: 8:30 a.m. to noon Sunday, Sept. 25, at North Central College Benedetti-Wehrli Stadium, 455 S. Brainard, Naperville. Fundraising walk for Ray Graham Association. classy.org/event/ monarch-walk-22/e410911.

Gconnn Comic Con: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25, at the Orland Park Civic Center, 14750 S. Rainia Ave., Orland Park. Comic book dealers, Funko Pops figures and more. $5-$10. gconnn.wixsite.com/home.

Harvest of the Acorn Moon Fall Festival: Noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25, at Oakhurst Forest Preserve, 1680 Fifth Ave., Aurora. Pumpkin painting, mule-drawn hayrides, games, guided hikes, nature crafts, folk music and refreshments. Free admission. kaneforest.com.

Pioneer Day: 1-4:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25, at Stacy's Tavern Museum, 557 Geneva Road, Glen Ellyn. Previously called Tavern Day, the Glen Ellyn Historical Society celebrates the early settlers of Glen Ellyn. Features live farm animals, craft-making for kids, make your own candles, corn shelling, apple peeling, help with vegetable harvest, pioneer games and toys, how to rope a bed, do laundry 1840s style, experience 1840s school in an outdoor classroom, make rope, tour the Tavern and more. $8, $4 for kids 3 and older. gehs.org.

Solisti Di Camera String Quartet: 2-3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25, at the Lizzadro Museum, 1220 Kensington Road, Oak Brook. The string quartet performs a selection of music from the Baroque to Classical. Includes a brief discussion about the music selections. $15. Register at lizzadromuseum.org/calendar.

Sept. 29

Taste of Fulton Market: 5-10 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, at Morgan's on Fulton, 952 W. Fulton Market, Chicago. This year's Taste of Fulton Market, featuring a variety of food and drinks, is taking over all three levels of the historic Morgan's on Fulton. Free. tasteoffultonmarket.com.

Sept. 30

Buffalo Creek Brewing Oktoberfest: Noon to 11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30; 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1; and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, at Buffalo Creek Brewing, 360 Historical Lane, Long Grove. Family-friendly festival features indoor and outdoor festivities. Besides traditional beer and food, the free festival includes traditional Bavarian music, open-air performances, competitions and outfits. buffalocreekbrewing.com.

7th heaven will perform at 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, at Huntley Fall Fest. - Courtesy of 7th Heaven

Naper Settlement's Oktoberfest: 5-10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, and 3-10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at Naper Settlement, 523 S. Webster St., Naperville. Traditional German music, beer and cuisine under a heated tent with family-friendly activities. On Saturday, test your strength by participating in the stein-holding contest. There will be a variety of lawn games for the whole family. $20; $15 for kids 4-12; free for members and kids younger than 4. napersettlement.com.

Stories by the Campfire: 6:30-8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, at Randall Oaks Park community shelter, 1180 N. Randall Road, West Dundee. Cowboy Randy Erwin sings and tells stories of cowboy life, folklores and rope tricks. Free. dtpd.org.

Oktoberfest: Friday and Saturday, Sept. 30-Oct 1, at Leiseburg Park 325 E. Devon Ave., Bartlett. Hosted by Bartlett's Chamber, Lions and Rotary clubs, the fest features music and food vendors. bartlettareachamber.com.