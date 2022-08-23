Metropolis artistic director out after less than five months

Metropolis Performing Arts Centre's artistic director is out after less than five months in the role, having resigned for personal reasons, officials said Tuesday.

Rob Gretta joined the downtown Arlington Heights playhouse in late March, after a six-month search that attracted 85 candidates from across the country. Gretta replaced Joe Keefe, who was at the helm for nearly seven years until his September 2021 departure following an investigation into allegations made by a former colleague.

Metropolis officials announced Gretta's resignation in a news release Tuesday while naming Jen Cupani as interim artistic director. She has spent the last decade in various roles at Metropolis, from teaching artist to community engagement, while serving as director or choreographer of every season since 2016.

"While it is unfortunate that Rob could not continue on, we wish him nothing but the best in the future," Metropolis board President Stephen Daday said in a statement. "We are very grateful to Jen, who has stepped into this important role, seamlessly, and is already showing strong leadership as we embark on a national search for a permanent artistic director."

Cupani has spent 22 years in the performing arts, including work at regional theaters, a competition-level dance academy, as a theater and marketing manager for Broadway touring companies, and as a choreographer at local high schools.

At Metropolis, she will be responsible for title selection management and stage productions, while working directly with directors, designers and actors. Cupani will join the leadership team of Executive Director Brookes Ebetsch.