Best Bets: Chicago Air and Water Show, Boz Scaggs, Pitbull, Iggy Azalea and more

Marvel at the precision flying of the U.S. Navy Blue Angels during the Chicago Air and Water Show this weekend. Courtesy of DCASE

Gravity-defying

Finally, the 2022 Chicago Air and Water Show is back in full this weekend along the shores of Lake Michigan, from Fullerton to Oak Street, with the focal point at North Avenue Beach in Chicago. Marvel at the precision flying of the U.S. Navy Blue Angels and the stunts of the U.S. Army Parachute Team Golden Knights. Plus, the U.S. Air Force Heritage Flight and U.S. Navy Legacy Flights will be performing -- a rarity for any air show. With veteran show announcer Herb Hunter narrating, take in the aerobatic maneuvers of military performers piloting the USN F-35C Lightening II, USAF F-22 Raptor, USAF C-17 Globemaster III and many more. And watch the feats of civilian performers Susan Dacy Barnstorming America with Big Red, Bill Stein, Triple Time Team and others during the shows. Note: The performance lineup is determined the morning of the show. Free. chicago.gov/city/en/depts/dca/supp_info/chicago_air_and_watershow.html. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 20-21

Comedian Mike Toomey performs at Zanies Rosemont on Friday, Aug. 19.

Stand-up comedy veterans Mike Toomey of WGN Morning News, John DaCosse, Tim Benker and WLS 890-AM radio personality Steve Cochran headline Zanies Rosemont, at Parkway Bank Park, 5437 Park Place, as part of a show celebrating their individual, 40-year careers. $30, plus a two-item food/beverage minimum. (847) 813-0484 or zanies.com. 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19

The Chicago Dogs hosts the annual "Star Wars"-themed baseball game Saturday at Impact Field in Rosemont. - Courtesy of The Chicago Dogs

Grab your lightsabers: The Chicago Dogs hosts the annual "Star Wars"-themed baseball game Saturday at Impact Field, 9850 Balmoral Ave., Rosemont. Gates open at 5 p.m. for pregame activities, which include appearances by favorite characters from the franchise, as well as a parade where fans can show off their "Star Wars" gear. Stick around for the postgame fireworks. Tickets start at $9. (847) 636-5450 or thechicagodogs.com. The first pitch is at 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20

Boz Scaggs brings his "Out of the Blues Tour" with special guest The Robert Cray Band to Aurora's RiverEdge Park Saturday, Aug. 20. - Courtesy of Chris Phelps

With more than five decades playing stages around the world, Boz Scaggs has a lot to celebrate, including a new album, on his "Out of the Blues Tour." He makes a stop at RiverEdge Park, 360 N. Broadway, Aurora, bringing the Grammy-winning Robert Cray Band and indie singer-songwriter Jeff LeBlanc along. $40 for general admission, $139 for a VIP Tour Package, including special merch and early entry to the park. (630) 896-6666 or paramountaurora.com. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20

William DuVall of Alice in Chains plays the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Tinley Park Wednesday, Aug. 24, with Breaking Benjamin, Bush and The L.I.F.E. project. - Associated Press

With three platinum-selling albums (make that double-, triple- and quadruple-platinum), Alice in Chains is certainly iconic for crafting a sound that's become synonymous with '90s alternative. The rock band pays a midweek visit to the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, 19100 Ridgeland Ave., Tinley Park, as part of a co-headlining tour with rock band Breaking Benjamin, the seminal music of Bush and special guests The L.I.F.E. Project. $18.75 for lawn, $25 and up for reserved pavilion seating. concerts.livenation.com. 5:30 Wednesday, Aug. 24

Iggy Azalea joins Pitbull for a show at Ravinia on Thursday, Aug. 25. - Associated Press

Rappers Pitbull and Iggy Azalea team up for a midweek performance of electronic-influenced hip-hop under the stars at the Ravinia Festival, 201 Ravinia Park Road, Highland Park. General admission lawn seats start at $49, reserved pavilion seating is $115-$155. ravinia.org. 7:30 p.m. (gates open at 5 p.m.) Thursday, Aug. 25