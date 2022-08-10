Summer zucchini seems to be everywhere; here are tasty ways to use it

Summer's ubiquitous vegetable can star in a wealth of dishes to appease the lovers and convert the haters

Zucchini pancakes are sure to convert zucchini haters. Just tell them they are chocolate chip pancakes. No one will be the wiser. Courtesy of Biz Velatini

If you have friends, family or neighbors who garden, it's about this time of year that they are all trying to pawn off their harvest of zucchini for whoever will take it.

The recipe for zucchini chips is written to serve one, but it's easy to double and triple the recipe. - Courtesy of Biz Velatini

Zucchini is probably my favorite vegetable. However, growing up, I only ate it heavily breaded and deep-fried, dunked in about a cup of ranch dressing. Growing up, I only ate that "vegetable" and raw carrots and cucumbers.

My daughter and her husband moved in with me for a while, and of course, I made dinner for all of us since I love to cook. After the first few months, my daughter came to me and said that her husband had told her, "I've had more zucchini in the last few months than I have in the previous 20 years!"

Panko-crusted zucchini slices are layered with a savory cheese sauce for this zucchini gratin. - Courtesy of Biz Velatini

These recipes are quick and delicious. I have a 5L air fryer to cook one zucchini at a time. I've posted the recipe as one serving for my air-fried zucchini chips, but it can obviously be multiplied for more servings.

Do you have a picky spouse, partner, or kids? The zucchini bread pancakes will be a hit on your breakfast table. Just tell them they are having chocolate chip pancakes and leave out the fact that there is zucchini in there.

Serve zucchini chips with marinara sauce or even ranch dressing for dipping. - Courtesy of Biz Velatini

I discovered Jarlsberg light cheese at my grocery store deli. It's lower in calories, and I simply ask them to slice one big chunk, and I come home and shred it myself. Just store it in a zip-top bag, and it will stay fresh for up to two weeks. And my zucchini gratin is my go-to side dish in the summer.

I hope you love zucchini as much as I do! Enjoy.

