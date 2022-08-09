 

Kenan Thompson of 'SNL' to host Sept. 12 Emmy Awards

  • Actor-comedian Kenan Thompson will host the 74th Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12.

    Actor-comedian Kenan Thompson will host the 74th Emmy Awards on Monday, Sept. 12. Associated Press File Photo

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Posted8/9/2022 1:07 PM

LOS ANGELES -- Veteran "Saturday Night Live" cast member Kenan Thompson will host next month's Emmy Awards.

"Being a part of this incredible evening where we honor the best of the television community is ridiculously exciting, and to do it on NBC -- my longtime network family -- makes it even more special," Thompson said in a statement Tuesday.

 

Thompson has been with NBC's late-night sketch show since 2003 and returns for his 20th season this fall. His work on "SNL" has earned him a trio of Emmy supporting acting nominations, and he won a trophy in 2018 as lyrics co-writer of the song "Come Back, Barack," which was featured on the show.

He earned a lead acting nomination last year for his sitcom "Kenan," which NBC canceled in May after two seasons.

Thompson was an original cast member of Nickelodeon's children's sketch comedy series "All That" and starred with Kel Mitchell on the spinoff "Kenan and Kel." His film credits include "Clifford the Big Red Dog" and "Barbershop 2: Back in Business."

The Sept. 12 Emmy ceremony will air live on NBC and be carried on its streaming sibling Peacock. Top nominees include the dramas "Succession" and "Squid Game" and comedies "Ted Lasso," "Hacks" and "Only Murders in the Building."

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 