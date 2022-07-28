New interactive Harry Potter attraction to debut in Chicago

"Harry Potter: Magic at Play" is set to open Nov. 11 at Water Tower Place, 835 N. Michigan Ave., in Chicago. Courtesy of Superfly X

Chicago will be the first city in the world to experience an interactive attraction that brings visitors into J.K. Rowling's wizarding world of spells, potions and Quidditch.

"Harry Potter: Magic at Play" is set to open Nov. 11 at Water Tower Place, 835 N. Michigan Ave., in the ground-floor space that last year housed the similar "Dr. Seuss Experience."

Tickets (starting at $37.50 for adults and $29.50 for children 9 and younger) go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Aug. 3 at www.harrypottermagicatplay.com.

• For the full story, visit chicagosuntimes.com.