New interactive Harry Potter attraction to debut in Chicago
Updated 7/28/2022 3:18 PM
Chicago will be the first city in the world to experience an interactive attraction that brings visitors into J.K. Rowling's wizarding world of spells, potions and Quidditch.
"Harry Potter: Magic at Play" is set to open Nov. 11 at Water Tower Place, 835 N. Michigan Ave., in the ground-floor space that last year housed the similar "Dr. Seuss Experience."
Tickets (starting at $37.50 for adults and $29.50 for children 9 and younger) go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Aug. 3 at www.harrypottermagicatplay.com.
• For the full story, visit chicagosuntimes.com.
