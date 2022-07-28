CLC Lumber Center announces fall 2022 season

College of Lake County's Lumber Center for the Performing Arts in Grayslake will host the return of the Ruth Page Civic Ballet's production of "The Nutcracker" on Dec. 17, 2022. Courtesy of Kristie Kahns Photography

The Rodney Marsalis Philadelphia Big Band tours to College of Lake County's Lumber Center for the Performing Arts in Grayslake on Friday, Nov. 11. Courtesy of the artists

College of Lake County has announced its fall 2022 lineup of main stage productions coming to the Lumber Center for the Performing Arts in Grayslake. The four shows largely feature homegrown talent.

"Out of the House Party" features a visiting company of The Second City, and plays at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17. The comedy revue features material drawn from more than 60 years of sketches created at Chicago's famed comedy institution.

Lisa Rock then stars in "Close to You: The Music of the Carpenters" at 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23. Rock and a six-piece band perform such hits as "We've Only Just Begun," "Rainy Days and Mondays" and more in this tribute to the brother-and-sister hitmakers of the 1970s and early '80s.

The Rodney Marsailis Philadelphia Big Brass Band arrives at 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12. This diverse ensemble bills itself as America's premiere large brass ensemble.

The year then rounds out with the return of the Ruth Page Civic Ballet and its traditional production of "The Nutcracker" at 1 and 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17. Before the arrival of the Joffrey Ballet to Chicago in 1995, Page's take on the famed Tchaikovsky ballet was the one that dominated the Windy City's holiday season.

Single or subscription tickets are available now. For details, visit the box office at 19351 W. Washington St., Grayslake, or call (847) 543-2300 or visit jlcenter.clcillinois.edu.