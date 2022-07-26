Plan ahead for Christmas 2023 with Johnny Mathis

Johnny Mathis plans on bringing his holiday spirit to the Rosemont Theatre Saturday, Dec. 9, just in time for Christmas next year. Associated Press file photo

Johnny Mathis is already thinking about the holidays. And making plans for next year's as well.

The legendary singer is bringing his silken-voiced vocals to the Rosemont Theatre (5400 N. River Road, Rosemont) on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023. Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, July 29, at 10 a.m.

"Christmas is very special for me. There were seven of us growing up and my mom and dad always made it such a wonderful, magical time," Mathis said in a release. Applying his spin to traditional holiday favorites, Mathis will be sporting the best of his six Christmas albums, plus a few selections from the nearly 80 albums he's recorded during his 67 years as a performer.

Tickets range from $39 to $125 and can be purchased at rosemonttheatre.com or at the Rosemont Theatre Box Office. Call (847) 671-5100 for more information.