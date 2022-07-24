Lollapalooza performances 'a childhood dream come true' for Northbrook singer JORDY

Northbrook native pop singer JORDY has been looking up watching artists on stage at Lollapalooza with family and friends since he was in high school, but this week he gets to see the view from up there with two performances at the four-day music festival in Grant Park. "It's gonna be pretty crazy this year for it to be kind of flipped."