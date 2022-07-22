Watching him with those eyes: Rick Springfield entertains crowd at Elk Grove Rotary Fest

Elk Grove Rotary Fest and the Mid-Summer Classics Concert Series combined for the first time Thursday night, when 1980s rocker Rick Springfield entertained thousands on the festival grounds next to Elk Grove High School.

Springfield, the native Australian who came to fame with his 1981 No. 1 hit "Jessie's Girl," performed on night two of Rotary Fest, which runs through Sunday and is being held in July for the first time.

Officials from the local civic club and the village decided to move the annual fest from Father's Day weekend for better weather and a boost from the concert series.

Live entertainment continues Friday and Saturday nights, along with carnival rides, a food court and a beer garden. The fireworks show at 9:30 p.m. Saturday promises to be the largest in village history, officials said, because it will include fireworks from the canceled July 4 show.

The village's concert series concludes next Tuesday night with Sheena Easton, performing on the Village Green next to village hall.