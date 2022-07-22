Movie shot in Long Grove headlines 'Christmas in July' event

The "Christmas in July" event July 30 at Brothers' Field in Long Grove is headlined by two screenings of "Christmas with Felicity," a movie filmed in Long Grove and other suburbs.

It's outdoor movie season at Brothers' Field, 344 Old McHenry Road, Long Grove, and the next two weekends include a musical twosome and a special "Christmas in July" event featuring a movie shot right here in the suburbs.

The venue boasts more than movies -- the website touts a tiki bar, snacks, popcorn and "a big field with outdoor activities." This Friday's offering at 8:30 p.m.: a sing-along version of "Bohemian Rhapsody," starring Oscar winner Rami Malek as Queen rocker Freddie Mercury. Next Friday, July 29: Steven Spielberg's rousing re-imagining of "West Side Story."

A full day of "Christmas in July" events begins at 1 p.m. July 30, including live music, tractor wagon rides, local food vendors and two screenings of "Christmas with Felicity," a heartwarmer in which downtown Long Grove plays the role of Aspen Grove.

The movie that premiered last November on AMC+ also includes scenes filmed in Glenview, Palatine, Buffalo Grove and Barrington.

Sarah Brooks plays the title character, a baker who finds the Christmas spirit with the help of a new farmer friend, and she'll be on hand for Saturday's fun. Brooks, co-star Saige Chaseley and director Jack C. Newell will take questions from guests at 8 p.m. before the show starts.

Movies are free, but reservations must be made online. RSVP for all four screenings at brothersfieldlonggrove.com; look for a separate link for the 10 p.m. encore show of "Christmas with Felicity."