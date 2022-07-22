Movie shot in Long Grove headlines 'Christmas in July' event
It's outdoor movie season at Brothers' Field, 344 Old McHenry Road, Long Grove, and the next two weekends include a musical twosome and a special "Christmas in July" event featuring a movie shot right here in the suburbs.
The venue boasts more than movies -- the website touts a tiki bar, snacks, popcorn and "a big field with outdoor activities." This Friday's offering at 8:30 p.m.: a sing-along version of "Bohemian Rhapsody," starring Oscar winner Rami Malek as Queen rocker Freddie Mercury. Next Friday, July 29: Steven Spielberg's rousing re-imagining of "West Side Story."
A full day of "Christmas in July" events begins at 1 p.m. July 30, including live music, tractor wagon rides, local food vendors and two screenings of "Christmas with Felicity," a heartwarmer in which downtown Long Grove plays the role of Aspen Grove.
The movie that premiered last November on AMC+ also includes scenes filmed in Glenview, Palatine, Buffalo Grove and Barrington.
Sarah Brooks plays the title character, a baker who finds the Christmas spirit with the help of a new farmer friend, and she'll be on hand for Saturday's fun. Brooks, co-star Saige Chaseley and director Jack C. Newell will take questions from guests at 8 p.m. before the show starts.
Movies are free, but reservations must be made online. RSVP for all four screenings at brothersfieldlonggrove.com; look for a separate link for the 10 p.m. encore show of "Christmas with Felicity."