Billy Corgan to host charity livestream show for Highland Park mass shooting victims

Billy Corgan of The Smashing Pumpkins will perform a charity livestream show on July 27 to benefit the victims of the Highland Park Fourth of July mass shooting. Associated Press file photo, 2018

Billy Corgan will perform a charity livestream show Wednesday, July 27, to benefit the victims of the Highland Park Fourth of July mass shooting, the Smashing Pumpkins frontman announced.

Corgan, a 20-year Highland Park resident, said the show will be at the city's plant-based tea house Madame Zuzu's, which he owns with his partner Chloe Mendel. He made the announcement in a video posted on the Madame Zuzu's Instagram account Thursday.

"There are so many people here affected by this tragedy," Corgan said in the video. "It's very close to our hearts and we hope you'll participate and support as well."

Corgan, 55, said in the video that the show will feature several special guests. So far, only Smashing Pumpkins drummer Jimmy Chamberlin, 58, and Jazz saxophonist Frank Catalano, 50, have been named.

The show will start at 8 p.m. and will be streamed for free on the Smashing Pumpkins YouTube page. There will be a link for viewers to donate money during the stream.

Merchandise featuring art from Gary Baseman, 61, whose illustrations have appeared in The New York Times and the bestselling board game Cranium, soon will be available for purchase and proceeds from those sales will be donated to shooting victims as well, according to a message on the Smashing Pumpkins YouTube page.