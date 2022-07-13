 

Lots of free shows highlight this year's Kane County Fair in St. Charles

  • Kaylee Rothecker, 8, walks her miniature pony, Frosty, as her mother, Becky, watches in the horse ring on Wednesday, the first day of the Kane County Fair in St. Charles. Frosty got her name because she had frostbitten ears when Kaylee's aunt Sarah Yakle rescued her.

  • A couple find a quiet spot to rest under a tree Wednesday at the Kane County Fair in St. Charles.

  • Mary Kelley, 10, hugs her 4-month-old dairy calf, Tootsie, on Wednesday at the Kane County Fair in St. Charles. The Elburn girl raises a cow every year with help from her family.

  • John Sota points out the cows being unloaded to his grandson Andrew Ball, 3, on Wednesday at the Kane County Fair. "He loves the animals," Sota said.

  • Riders spin upside down on the OMG 360 on Wednesday, the first day of the Kane County Fair in St. Charles.

  • A girl struggles with a steer on a trailer Wednesday at the Kane County Fair in St. Charles.

  • A couple greet a cow from the other side of the pen on Wednesday, the first day of the Kane County Fair in St. Charles.

  • Riders stick to the wall of Zero Gravity as the slower Ferris wheel spins in the background Wednesday on the first day of the Kane County Fair in St. Charles.

  • Lucy Biggs, 3, works on an ice cream cone while wearing her cowboy boots and watching the horses Wednesday at the Kane County Fair in St. Charles. She was with her mother, Jamie, and her sister, Grace, of Kingston.

Sunshine and temperatures around 80 degrees helped make the first day of the Kane County Fair a comfortable experience on Wednesday.

Some shows and midway features were not yet up and running, but festival food was plentiful and the crowds reasonable.

 

"Coming with two kids, I feel like it's a lot more manageable than in past years," said Jamie Biggs as she sat on the wooden bleachers with her daughters, ages 3 and 5, to watch 4-H horses in the ring on the southern end of the fairgrounds.

Inside the ring, Frosty, a miniature pony that was saved from a dire situation eight years ago, was being led around by Kaylee Rothecker, 8, of Maple Park's Y-Not 4-H Club. Her aunt Sarah Yakle rescued the tiny white horse and named it for its frostbitten ears.

"This pony hit the jackpot," said Yakle.

Horse shows are just one of dozens of events and shows. Others include the classic midway rides, games and food, as well as free shows like the Wheels of Agriculture Game Show, the Swifty Swine Racing Pigs, the Classic JP Car Show, woodcarvers, the Miller Lite Sound Stage, a petting zoo, 4-H animal barns and auctions, and agricultural and business barns to walk through.

The grandstand shows feature Illinois State Pullers on Thursday, professional bullriders and cowgirls on Friday and Saturday, and two demolition derbies on Sunday.

The fair is open from 3 to 11 p.m. Thursday, noon to midnight on Friday and Saturday, and noon to 10 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 3-12; kids 2 and younger get in free. The fairgrounds are located at 525 S. Randall Rd. in St. Charles.

