Joffrey Ballet cancels family ballet tour due to COVID cases

The Joffrey Ballet has canceled the remaining free touring performances of "Rita Finds Home" July 14-16 because of breakthrough cases of COVID-19. Courtesy of Joffrey Ballet

Due to breakthrough cases of COVID-19, the Joffrey Ballet has canceled the remaining free touring performances of "Rita Finds Home."

The new family-friendly ballet, created in collaboration with Miami City Ballet, premiered outdoors at Navy Pier in Chicago on July 9 and 10. The ballet was scheduled to tour from July 14-16 at three Chicago Park District venues as part of its "Night Out in the Parks" series.

"Rita Finds Home" features choreography by Amy Hall Garner and is based upon a story by Karla Estela Rivera with illustrations by Elisa Chavarri.

For information, visit joffrey.org.