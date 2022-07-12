Joffrey Ballet cancels family ballet tour due to COVID cases
Posted7/12/2022 1:02 PM
Due to breakthrough cases of COVID-19, the Joffrey Ballet has canceled the remaining free touring performances of "Rita Finds Home."
The new family-friendly ballet, created in collaboration with Miami City Ballet, premiered outdoors at Navy Pier in Chicago on July 9 and 10. The ballet was scheduled to tour from July 14-16 at three Chicago Park District venues as part of its "Night Out in the Parks" series.
"Rita Finds Home" features choreography by Amy Hall Garner and is based upon a story by Karla Estela Rivera with illustrations by Elisa Chavarri.
For information, visit joffrey.org.
