Field Museum gets crates of spotted limestone -- but it's not floor tiles

Chances are, someone somewhere in the world sits on a toilet or scrambles eggs, oblivious to the origins of the greenish-gray blob embedded in their limestone bathroom floor or kitchen counter.

He or she would likely not know that the golf-ball-sized blob was formed some 467 million years ago -- long before the arrival of the first dinosaurs -- during the most violent of cosmic collisions somewhere between Mars and Jupiter and that the chunk of rock to which they pay scant attention then fell to Earth, becoming buried in ocean sediment.

