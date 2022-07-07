Chicago Botanic Garden offering free admission, parking to help community heal
The Chicago Botanic Garden in Glencoe is offering free admission and parking from 3 to 8 p.m. through Sunday, according to its website.
A post on the Botanic Garden's Facebook page says the free days are being offered to support the community and because "In times of crisis, nature can be healing, a respite."
Pre-registration is not required for the free days, and the last entry is at 7:30 p.m.
To learn more, visit the Chicago Botanic Garden's website.
