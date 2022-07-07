 

Chicago Botanic Garden offering free admission, parking to help community heal

  • The Chicago Botanic Garden is offering free admission and parking through July 10.

    The Chicago Botanic Garden is offering free admission and parking through July 10. Courtesy of Chicago Botanic Garden

 
 
 
Updated 7/7/2022 10:24 AM

The Chicago Botanic Garden in Glencoe is offering free admission and parking from 3 to 8 p.m. through Sunday, according to its website.

A post on the Botanic Garden's Facebook page says the free days are being offered to support the community and because "In times of crisis, nature can be healing, a respite."

 

Pre-registration is not required for the free days, and the last entry is at 7:30 p.m.

To learn more, visit the Chicago Botanic Garden's website.

