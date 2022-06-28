Fireworks spark off Barrington Fourth of July celebration

Barrington's Fourth of July celebration begins with a bang and ends with a song.

The village's fireworks display is on Friday, July 1, and a bluegrass concert on Monday, July 4, closes out the festivities. Here's a look at what's planned.

July 1: Fireworks

Kick off Independence Day festivities with a fireworks show on Friday, July 1. The display begins at dusk from Barrington High School, 616 W. Main St., and can be seen from many locations around town.

July 2: Sixteen Candles concert

Sixteen Candles, a 1980s cover band, will perform Saturday, July 2, in Barrington's Metra north commuter parking lot - Courtesy of Sixteen Candles

The band Sixteen Candles will play a free concert at 8 p.m. Saturday, July 2, at the Metra north commuter parking lot.

Formed in 2003, Sixteen Candles travels the country to bring the music of the 1980s to life for a nostalgic concert experience.

New this year, beer and wine will be sold at the concert.

July 3: Pat McKillen concert

Pat McKillen and his band will play a free concert at 8 p.m. Sunday, July 3 at the Metra north commuter parking lot. McKillen and his band will showcase their blend of passion-infused folk and rock, playing selections from songs spanning a 10-year career performing original music, including new music. Beer and wine will be available to purchase.

July 4; 5K, parade and concert

Monday, July 4, kicks off at 7:15 a.m. with the Advocate Family Fitness Run. This chip-timed, USATF Certified 5K course will run through the streets of Barrington, starting and finishing at 205 Park Avenue. The 5K includes a tech shirt or tank and a finisher award.

After the 5K, the Kids Race will begin. The race benefits the Barrington Cultural Commission. Sign up at crm.enmotive.com/events/register/2022-family-fitness-run.

After the race, stay and enjoy the Barrington Fourth of July parade. It steps off at 10 a.m. from Barrington High School and continues to the Metra commuter lot, 201 S. Spring St.

At 11:30 a.m., Chris Walz and the Old Town Bluegrass Boys will perform at Barrington's White House, 145 W. Main St. Acclaimed bluegrass multi-instrumentalist Walz is joined by artists Colby Maddox (mandolin/fiddle), Aaron Dorfman (guitar), and Marc Edelstein (bass).

Registration is requested at eventbrite.com/e/chris-walz-the-old-town-bluegrass-boys-tickets-333026359807. The performance is free, but donations are accepted.

For details on any of these events, call (847) 304-3400 or visit barrington-il.gov.