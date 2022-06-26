Mishael Morgan is 1st Black lead winner at Daytime Emmys

-
Mishael Morgan accepts the award for outstanding performance by a lead actress in a drama series for her role in "The Young and the Restless" at the 49th annual Daytime Emmy Awards on Friday, June 24, 2022, in Pasadena, Calif.
Associated Press
-
John McCook poses in the press room with the award for outstanding performance by a lead actor in a drama series for his role in "The Bold and the Beautiful" at the 49th annual Daytime Emmy Awards on Friday, June 24, 2022, in Pasadena, Calif.
Associated Press
-
The cast and crew of "General Hospital" accept the award for outstanding daytime drama series at the 49th annual Daytime Emmy Awards on Friday, June 24, 2022, in Pasadena, Calif.
Associated Press
-
-
Jeff Kober accepts the award for outstanding performance by a supporting actor in a drama series for his role in "General Hospital" at the 49th annual Daytime Emmy Awards on Friday, June 24, 2022, in Pasadena, Calif.
Associated Press
-
Kelly Thiebaud accepts the award for outstanding performance by a supporting actress in a drama series for her role in "General Hospital" at the 49th annual Daytime Emmy Awards on Friday, June 24, 2022, in Pasadena, Calif.
Associated Press
-
Nancy Lee Grahn arrives with the words "Reproductive Freedom" on her body and carries a purse with the words "Bans Off Our Bodies" at the 49th annual Daytime Emmy Awards on Friday, June 24, 2022, in Pasadena, Calif.
Associated Press
-
-
Drew Barrymore presents the award for outstanding daytime drama series at the 49th annual Daytime Emmy Awards on Friday, June 24, 2022, in Pasadena, Calif.
Associated Press
-
Lawrence Saint-Victor arrives at the 49th annual Daytime Emmy Awards on Friday, June 24, 2022, in Pasadena, Calif.
Associated Press
-
Stephen Nichols arrives at the 49th annual Daytime Emmy Awards on Friday, June 24, 2022, in Pasadena, Calif.
Associated Press
-
Melody Thomas Scott arrives at the 49th annual Daytime Emmy Awards on Friday, June 24, 2022, in Pasadena, Calif.
Associated Press
-
Michael Bolton arrives at the 49th annual Daytime Emmy Awards on Friday, June 24, 2022, in Pasadena, Calif.
Associated Press
-
Susan Lucci arrives at the 49th annual Daytime Emmy Awards on Friday, June 24, 2022, in Pasadena, Calif.
Associated Press
-
Michael Bolton performs during an In Memoriam tribute at the 49th annual Daytime Emmy Awards on Friday, June 24, 2022, in Pasadena, Calif.
Associated Press
Mishael Morgan of "The Young and the Restless" won as lead drama actress, becoming the first Black actor to win in a lead category at the Daytime Emmys on Friday night.