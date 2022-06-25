Let's talk about your most pressing health care questions

Patient advocate Teri Dreher will host a webinar to answer your questions on health care at 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 29. Register at www.northshoreRN.com. Stock Photo

I'm happy to say I've been writing this Daily Herald column for a few years now. And although I've touched on many health care related topics, I continue to get great questions from readers eager to secure better health care for themselves and their loved ones.

You deserve answers. In response to your many inquiries, I'll host a free webinar at 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 29. There, I'll share the basics of health care self-advocacy, answer the most common questions, and give you the opportunity to ask more specific ones.

So, if you have questions about self-advocacy, this is your chance. To register, visit www.northshoreRN.com.

In the meantime, here's a sampling of the questions I'm hearing most often right now.

Do I need to get a second opinion?

Bottom line: you should be comfortable with your doctor's diagnosis and treatment plan. If you're not, or if something seems "off," obtain a second opinion. Doctors are used to this. You won't hurt their feelings.

There are other circumstances, too. I'll be covering these in more detail at the webinar, but here's a few key situations where second opinions are called for:

• If you have undergone treatment and your symptoms persist.

• If you are diagnosed with a rare disorder.

• If treatment will require surgery or long-term therapy, or will have a lifelong impact on your quality of life.

• If you are diagnosed with cancer.

Where do you go for a second opinion? We'll discuss that, too.

I'm having surgery … what do I need to know?

Surgical procedures, no matter how minor, are significant events. There's a number of questions you should ask beforehand. What exactly does the surgery entail? Why does it make sense to have it? What are the potential complications?

In addition, it's appropriate to ask about your surgeon's level of experience and if you should stop taking your prescriptions beforehand.

If you or a loved one will be having surgery soon, I have more important tips to share with you.

In an emergency, should I go to the ER or an urgent care?

This one's been surfacing quite a bit lately!

In a nutshell, before heading to the hospital ER, ask yourself: "Is this condition life-threatening?" If the answer is yes, dial 911 or have someone take you to the emergency room. In general, chest pains, difficulty breathing, unconsciousness, severe bleeding or serious injury merit a trip to the ER. Always have someone with you to listen to the doctors and ask questions on your behalf.

Hospitals often have free-standing emergency rooms that may be more convenient. They don't provide all the services of a full ER, so if you require surgery are having a heart attack, you'll likely be transported to a hospital.

For minor illnesses and injuries (the flu, a sprained ankle, minor burns) an urgent care clinic will suffice. Always check to make sure they take your insurance. And for things like vaccines, a retail walk-in clinic in a big-box or grocery store may be all you need.

Every health care question is a valid question

Other queries I'm frequently fielding involve:

• How to get good answers from doctors.

• What to do when you can't get a firm diagnosis.

• How to review your medical bills to ensure you're not overcharged.

As always, my goal is to provide as much helpful information as possible.

• Teri Dreher is a board-certified patient advocate. A critical care nurse for 30+ years, she is founder of NShore Patient Advocates (www.NorthShoreRN.com). She is offering a free phone consultation to Daily Herald readers; call her at (847) 612-6684.