Long Grove brings back full-scale Strawberry Fest

The annual Strawberry Festival, a decades-old tradition in downtown Long Grove, is returning in all its glory following a couple of years hampered by the pandemic.

The full-scale event, which draws thousands of visitors, will take place Friday to Sunday, June 24-26. Attendees can expect three days of strawberry-infused foods and drinks, family games, and live music.

Admission is $5 per person; free for children younger than 12.

A bounty of sweet treats will be featured when Strawberry Festival returns to Long Grove Friday-Sunday, June 24-26. - Courtesy of Grimaldi Public Relations

Like always, the strawberry is the star attraction. Area restaurants, cooks, and vendors will offer pop-up shops to serve strawberry-centric cuisine. Featured items usually include strawberry barbecue sauces, deep fried strawberries on a stick, chocolate strawberry popcorn, strawberry kebabs, strawberry jams, strawberry fudge, funnel cakes with strawberries, strawberry smoothies, strawberry blintz, strawberry banana Nutella crepes, chocolate-covered strawberries, strawberry doughnuts, strawberry shakes, strawberry ice cream, chocolate strawberry sundaes, and more.

A variety of non-strawberry-centric vendors will offer other summertime delights.

For those who like to mix it up, Strawberry Fest 2022 also features live music and family entertainment. Headliners include Kashmir, the Led Zeppelin tribute, on Friday; Hairbangers Ball, an '80s cover band, on Saturday; and ARRA, a classic rock tribute band, Sunday. Bands will play on multiple stages; visit longgrove.org/festivals/strawberry-fest for the full lineup.

Kids can participate in a strawberry pie-eating contest during Long Grove's Strawberry Fest. - Courtesy of Grimaldi Public Relations, 2019

Meanwhile, complimentary children's games and activities will capture the kids' attention. As in years past, there will be a classic carnival with popular rides.

The new and improved historic downtown Long Grove, now construction-free after a major multiyear beautification rehab, is known for its array of independent, family-owned and operated restaurants and stores.

Strawberry Fest marks the kickoff to summer shopping season in town, with local merchants featuring their own sweet summertime specials throughout the event weekend.

Strawberry Fest is hosted by the Historic Downtown Long Grove Business Association, a not-for-profit organization led by a team of elected volunteers. Hours are noon to 10 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Visit longgrove.org/festivals/strawberry-fest for a full schedule.