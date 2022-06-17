Four things you (probably) didn't know about buying an area rug

A new area rug under the dining room table, your sofa or a bed does so much more than just cover and protect the floor. It anchors the room and pulls the space together while adding loads of style, color and texture.

A spectacular rug may even become a room's focal point.

Buy a rug that's good quality, take care of it, and it'll last a lifetime. Buying a new rug is a major purchase and investment for many people, so check out four points to know before you start shopping:

The right size rug depends on where you're planning to put it.

When determining what size rug will work in your space, take into account the dimensions of the room and the furniture where you plan to place it. For example, in a dining room, the rug should be large enough so that every chair's four legs fit on it, even when the chairs are pulled out. In a bedroom, the rug should be at least 12 inches from either side of the bed (you'll be grateful when you step out of bed on chilly mornings!).

A good-quality rug can save you money in the long run.

Rugs can be expensive, which may tempt you to shop only by price and ignore a rug's poor workmanship and low quality. What's likely to happen is the color of a cheap rug will fade in time, and its once-plush material will flatten or start to pill. Look instead for a flat-weave rug, which is durable, won't destroy your budget, and can last for many years.

Some rugs are made of toxic materials that could make you sick.

Buying a synthetic rug you'll likely throw out every few years when it gets too dirty to keep clean may seem like a great idea, but it could be dangerous -- especially to little ones and pets in your home. Polyester, a common rug material, may emit toxic gases that could cause illness. Choose a natural fiber rug, instead, that can stand up to messes and stains. Look for fibers such as jute, sisal, sea grass and bamboo.

Read the label to make sure the care instructions suit you.

If you prefer a rug that doesn't have to be dry cleaned, make sure it says "machine washable" on the label. Never throw a rug that needs a gentle cleaning method in the washing machine or it may be ruined.