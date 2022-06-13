Feder: On eve of retirement, Bob Stroud leads The Drive to No. 1

Bob Stroud led The Drive to top spots in radio ratings as he comes close to retirement. Courtesy of Todd Rosenberg

Talk about going out on top.

In the run-up to his announced retirement from WDRV 97.1-FM, legendary midday personality Bob Stroud led the Hubbard Radio classic rock station to No. 1 in Chicago radio ratings released Monday.

Nielsen Audio figures for May showed The Drive in first place overall, first in middays with Stroud, and first in afternoons with Steve Seaver and Janda Lane.

Stroud, whose last day of full-time employment after 21 years on The Drive will be June 30, learned Monday that he's on the ballot again this year for the Radio Hall of Fame.

• Get the full report, and more Chicago media news, at robertfeder.com.