McAninch Arts Center announces 2022-23 season of visiting shows

MALEVO, an "America's Got Talent" semifinalist from Argentina, tours to College of DuPage's McAninch Arts Center in Glen Ellyn on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. Courtesy of Fabian Uset

Legacy dance troupes, international vocal ensembles and pop tributes are just a few of the visiting acts coming to College of DuPage's McAninch Arts Center in Glen Ellyn for its 2022-23 season.

Here's a list of shows coming to the McAninch's 780-seat Belushi Performance Hall:

• "Fastlove: A Tribute to George Michael," 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17: The late British pop music star is celebrated in this revue featuring Wham! and solo career hits. $39-$65.

The Soweto Gospel Choir from South Africa brings its "HOPE -- It's Been A Long Time Coming" tour to College of DuPage's McAninch Arts Center in Glen Ellyn on Friday, Sept. 30. - Courtesy of Di Nozzi Lorenzo

• Soweto Gospel Choir: "HOPE -- It's Been A Long Time Coming," 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30: The three-time Grammy Award-winning ensemble celebrates American and South African artists who have championed the struggles for civil rights and social justice. $55-$65.

• Mariachi Herencia De México: "Cuando México Canta" (When Mexico Sings) with special guest Lupita Infante, 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2: Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with the Latin Grammy-nominated Chicago mariachi ensemble and visiting vocalist. $42-$55.

• "The Doo Wop Project," 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9: Stars of hit Broadway musicals trace the evolution of doo wop from five guys singing tight harmonies in the 1950s to today's radio hits. $43-$63.

• Giordano Dance Chicago: 60th Anniversary Season, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15: America's original jazz dance company, which is a homegrown institution, celebrates six decades of creativity and movement. $49-$55.

• Pat Tomasulo, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5: The WGN Morning News presenter shares his flare for standup comedy. $29-$39.

• The Second City: "Unconventional Holiday Revue," 5 and 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, and "The Best of The Second City," 5 and 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11: Chicago's own comedy institution pays two suburban visits lampooning the holiday season and sharing classic sketches. $30-$48.

• VOCTAVE: "The Spirit of the Season," 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11: An 11-member a cappella ensemble sings holiday favorites. $65-$75.

Pilobolus returns as part of the College of DuPage's McAninch Arts Center's 2022-23 season. The modern dance troupe is commemorating its 50th anniversary, and appears in Glen Ellyn on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023. - Courtesy of Gil Vaknin

• Pilobolus: "Big Five-Oh!" 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023: The innovative contemporary dance company performs a mix of vintage and visionary repertory works. $55-$65.

• Jazz at Lincoln Center Presents: "Songs We Love," 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023: Guest vocalists join the New York-based ensemble to perform early 20th-century jazz songs. $50-$60.

• MALEVO, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023: The "America's Got Talent" semifinalists are an all-male percussive dance group inspired by the traditional Argentine folk dance of Malambo. $58-$63.

• Dublin Irish Dance: "Wings: A Celtic Celebration of Dance," 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023: Irish and world champion dancers are featured alongside Celtic musical and vocal virtuosos. $48-$59.

• "Who Hijacked My Fairytale?" starring Kelly Swanson, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 13, 2023: An adults-only take on classic fairy tales by an award-winning storyteller and comedian. $30-$40.

Jazz at Lincoln Center Presents: "Songs We Love" as part of College of DuPage's McAninch Arts Center's 2022-23 season. The jazz ensemble tours to Glen Ellyn on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023. - Courtesy of Frank Stewart

• The World-Famous Glenn Miller Orchestra, 3 p.m. Sunday, May 14, 2023: Hear big-band hits including "In the Mood," "Moonlight Serenade" and more. $37-$48.

These visiting productions join the previously announced 2022-23 seasons of the New Philharmonic and the Buffalo Theatre Ensemble, two professional companies in residence at the McAninch Arts Center. A major exhibition tied to 20th-century pop artist Andy Warhol has also been announced for the Cleve Carney Museum of Art from June 3 to Sept. 10, 2023.

Subscriptions of three or more shows are on sale to renewing subscribers and go on sale to the general public at noon Wednesday, June 22. Single tickets go on sale in person at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, at the box office, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn. Online or telephone single ticket sales begin at noon Tuesday, Aug. 9. For details, call (630) 942-4000 or visit atthemac.org.