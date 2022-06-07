Feder: Rock radio legend Bob Stroud signing off as midday host on The Drive

Bob Stroud, the legendary musicologist who's been celebrating the roots of rock and roll on Chicago radio for four decades, is leaving his midday show on The Drive.

In all of Chicago radio you won't find a more talented, knowledgeable, genial or universally admired personality than Bob Stroud. But soon you won't find him hosting middays anymore.

Stroud, 71, announced Tuesday he's stepping down from the top-rated midday show he's hosted for 21 years at WDRV 97.1-FM. His last day of full-time work at the Hubbard Radio classic rock station will be June 30.

As he segues into semi-retirement, Stroud will continue to host his two daily features -- "Ten at 10" and "One 45 at 1:45" -- and his signature weekly program, "Rock 'n Roll Roots," now in its 43rd year.

Few can match Stroud's longevity here, starting as production director at the former WMET in the late '70s, followed by on-air runs at WLUP, WCKG and WXRT, among others. Since 2001 the native of Kalamazoo, Michigan, has been a fixture on The Drive.

For a kid who grew up listening to Chicago Top 40 giants WLS and WCFL, it's been the ride of a lifetime.

"I never saw this coming, a 43-year career in the city of my dreams, Chicago," Stroud said. "Now it's time to kick back a bit and spend the proverbial more time with my family, while still keeping a tone arm in the game by continuing to host two weekday features and my 42 year old baby, 'Rock 'n Roll Roots.'"

