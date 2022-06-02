Feder: WXRT hires Boston rock radio veteran Annalisa as full-time on-air host

A rare on-air opening at WXRT 93.1-FM is about to bring a new voice to the full-time weekday lineup at the Audacy adult album alternative station.

Annalisa, a 37-year veteran of rock radio in Boston and San Francisco and self-described "music geek," will sign on at "Chicago's Finest Rock" June 13, according to Laura Duncan, brand manager and program director of 93 XRT.

Duncan's email to staff Thursday did not say what time slot Annalisa would occupy on the station's schedule. Richard Milne announced last week he was resigning as morning host June 10 to care for his ailing wife, but his bosses have not disclosed plans to replace him yet.

Annalisa most recently hosted afternoons at WXRV in Boston.

"Annalisa brings the knowledge, passion and respect for the music that 93 XRT listeners appreciate and expect," Duncan said in a statement. "We are thrilled that Annalisa will be joining us as her integrity and relatability are a perfect match with the current team of personalities and the iconic brand that is XRT."

Annalisa Parziale was born in Las Vegas, grew up in Medford, Massachusetts, and graduated from Bridgewater State University. She began her career in 1985 at WAAF in Boston and later became the first woman to host a rock radio morning show in Boston at WZLX.

Following a 20-year run as midday host at KFOG in San Francisco, she returned to Boston in 2017 to join WXRV.

"Joining the legendary 93 XRT lineup is an absolute dream gig for a music geek like me," she said in a statement. "I love radio and this heritage station with its storied past and an ear for the future. I can't wait to come to Chicago."

In the latest Nielsen Audio survey, WXRT ranked seventh overall with a 3.7 percent share and cumulative weekly audience of 820,300.

• Get the full report, and more Chicago media news, at robertfeder.com.