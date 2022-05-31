Taste of Chicago food vendors, music lineups announced
Updated 5/31/2022 3:29 PM
Taste of Chicago's full lineup of food vendors and musical entertainment was announced Tuesday morning by the Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events.
Returning as a multidate, multilocation event, festival admission will be free, and once again food vendors will be accepting only credit cards or cash in lieu of traditional food/beverage tickets. The festival will also feature SummerDance lessons and each location will have family-fun activities for kids of all ages.
Festival pop-up dates are June 11 in Austin; June 18 in Pullman; June 25 in Little Village; and a "bite-sized" Taste in Grant Park running July 8-10.
• For the full story, visit chicago.suntimes.com.
