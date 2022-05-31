Taste of Chicago food vendors, music lineups announced

You don't have to go to Grant Park to get your tacos and other favorite Taste of Chicago foods. Courtesy of Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events

Taste of Chicago's full lineup of food vendors and musical entertainment was announced Tuesday morning by the Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events.

Returning as a multidate, multilocation event, festival admission will be free, and once again food vendors will be accepting only credit cards or cash in lieu of traditional food/beverage tickets. The festival will also feature SummerDance lessons and each location will have family-fun activities for kids of all ages.

Festival pop-up dates are June 11 in Austin; June 18 in Pullman; June 25 in Little Village; and a "bite-sized" Taste in Grant Park running July 8-10.

