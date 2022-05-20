Sweet sounds, sweet tastes: Long Grove Chocolate Festival is back

The sweet aroma of chocolate -- accompanied by the sweet sounds of the Lara Bell Band -- filled the air Friday at the Long Grove Chocolate Festival.

Friday kicked off the popular three-day fest, which returned for the first time in three years following a pandemic hiatus.

The Lara Bell Band, with Johnsburg's Lara Bell playing the acoustic guitar and providing vocals, kept fans dancing on Robert Parker Coffin Road for the two-hour set.

The fest continues 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday in downtown Long Grove.