Sweet sounds, sweet tastes: Long Grove Chocolate Festival is back
Updated 5/20/2022 5:09 PM
The sweet aroma of chocolate -- accompanied by the sweet sounds of the Lara Bell Band -- filled the air Friday at the Long Grove Chocolate Festival.
Friday kicked off the popular three-day fest, which returned for the first time in three years following a pandemic hiatus.
The Lara Bell Band, with Johnsburg's Lara Bell playing the acoustic guitar and providing vocals, kept fans dancing on Robert Parker Coffin Road for the two-hour set.
The fest continues 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday in downtown Long Grove.
Get articles sent to your inbox.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.