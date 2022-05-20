 

Sweet sounds, sweet tastes: Long Grove Chocolate Festival is back

  • Ayla Crandall, 8, of Volo samples chocolate-covered strawberries Friday at the Long Grove Chocolate Festival.

      Ayla Crandall, 8, of Volo samples chocolate-covered strawberries Friday at the Long Grove Chocolate Festival. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

  • Lara Bell of Johnsburg and her band played Friday at the Long Grove Chocolate Festival.

      Lara Bell of Johnsburg and her band played Friday at the Long Grove Chocolate Festival. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

  • Taryn Lomnicki of Lombard works at the Strawberry Patch on Friday as part of Long Grove's Chocolate Festival.

      Taryn Lomnicki of Lombard works at the Strawberry Patch on Friday as part of Long Grove's Chocolate Festival. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

 
Mark Welsh
 
 
Updated 5/20/2022 5:09 PM

The sweet aroma of chocolate -- accompanied by the sweet sounds of the Lara Bell Band -- filled the air Friday at the Long Grove Chocolate Festival.

Friday kicked off the popular three-day fest, which returned for the first time in three years following a pandemic hiatus.

 

The Lara Bell Band, with Johnsburg's Lara Bell playing the acoustic guitar and providing vocals, kept fans dancing on Robert Parker Coffin Road for the two-hour set.

The fest continues 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday in downtown Long Grove.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 