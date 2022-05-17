Sweet! Long Grove Chocolate Festival finally returns

Satisfy your sweet tooth this week when Long Grove Chocolate Festival returns after a two-year hiatus. Courtesy of Grimaldi Public Relations

Chocolate Festival will return to the historic streets and parkways of downtown Long Grove for the first time in three years.

It will take place from noon to 11 p.m. Friday, May 20; 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, May 21; and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, May 22.

After a long pandemic hiatus, organizers of this season's Chocolate Festival are stepping things up with three days of live music, family activities, chocolate vendors, and chocolate experiences.

Tickets, $5, are available at www.longgrove.org/festivals/chocolatefest.

Chocolate Row

Above anything else, Chocolate Fest is known for its array of chocolate, including food and drinks made with or dipped in chocolate.

Chocolate Row on Robert Parker Coffin Road (closed to traffic) is where vendors will be dishing out treats such as chocolate doughnuts, chocolate-covered strawberries, chocolate cupcakes, cake pops, cocoa bombs, chocolate truffles, chocolate croissants, chocolate éclairs, chocolate macarons, hand-dipped fine chocolates, chocolate-covered funnel cakes, chocolate popcorn, chocolate cotton candy, frozen hot chocolate, and more.

Chocolate experiences

Meanwhile, visitors can engage in a "sensorium of chocolate" at this year's new chocolate tasting experiences located around the fest. The chocolate tasting experiences are replacing the Chocolate Experience Tent of previous years, with more of a focus on pairings and tastings.

Offerings include chocolate and wine pairings at Corked and chocolate charcuterie lessons at Long Grove Confectionery.

Visit the website for details and registration.

Re-create the 'I Love Lucy' factory scene

The iconic chocolate factory scene from the classic "Job Switching" episode of "I Love Lucy" is being re-created as a social media challenge. Everything from a working conveyor belt doling out continuous real chocolates sponsored by Long Grove Confectionery to the show's same factory background and music as the backdrop is being rebuilt to bring chocolate lovers a chance at reliving one of Hollywood's most beloved chocolate scenes for their social media streams. Visitors to Chocolate Fest can sign up daily, for no charge, and partake in this activity at 4 p.m.

Entertainment

As always, Chocolate Fest will host multiple stages of live entertainment and music sprinkled throughout the town, from stripped down acoustic artists to Chicago's biggest party bands. The main stage lineup is as follows:

Friday, May 20

• Noon to 2 p.m. -- Lara Bell Band

• 2:30-4 p.m. -- Sam Fazio Trio

• 4:30-6 p.m. -- David Paige Band

• 6:30-8:20 p.m. -- Mellencougar

• 9-11 p.m. -- Eliminator

Saturday, May 21

• Noon to 1 p.m. -- School Of Rock Arlington Heights

• 1:30-2:30 p.m. -- AD3 Trio

• 3-4:30 p.m. -- Six on Friday

• 5-6:30 p.m. -- Industrial Drive

• 7-8:20 p.m. -- How Rude

• 9-11 p.m. -- Sixteen Candles

Sunday, May 22

• Noon to 1 p.m. -- School of Rock Barrington

• 1:30-3:30 p.m. -- Good Time Heroes

• 4- 6 p.m. -- Mr. Blotto

Carnival, shopping and more

Returning this year will be a classic carnival with everyone's favorite rides. For the young and young at heart, Chocolate Fest 2022 will include a dedicated children's area with complimentary throwback games and entertainment.

Chocolate Fest also marks the official opening of the spring shopping season in town, with village merchants featuring their own chocolate-themed specialties and sales throughout the event weekend.

Location

Events take place throughout historic downtown Long Grove, centered at 308 Old McHenry Road. Limited free parking is available in all public lots. Visitors are encouraged to park at Buffalo Grove Park District, 530 Bernard Drive, Buffalo Grove, and ride the free shuttle. For details, visit longgrove.org/festivals/chocolatefest/.