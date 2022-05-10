 

Tedeschi Trucks Band returns to RiverEdge Park in Aurora

  • The Tedeschi Trucks Band returns to RiverEdge Park in Aurora with its "Wheels of Soul" tour on Tuesday, July 26. Gabe Dixon and Los Lobos are special guest artists.

  • The Tedeschi Trucks Band, featuring Derek Trucks, left, and Susan Tedeschi, returns to the Chicago area for a show at RiverEdge Park in Aurora on Tuesday, July 26.

The Tedeschi Trucks Band is trucking back to RiverEdge Park in Aurora.

The celebrated 12-piece collective band, founded by the husband-and-wife team of guitarist Derek Trucks and singer-guitarist Susan Tedeschi, returns with its annual "Wheels of Soul" summer amphitheater tour at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 26. Joining the band are special guests Gabe Dixon and Los Lobos.

 

The "Wheels of Soul" tour also occurs amid the release of Tedeschi Trucks Band's "I Am The Moon" album, a four-episode and four-film series titled after lunar phases and inspired by a mythic Persian tale of star-crossed lovers.

The decision to sequence "I Am The Moon" in four distinct episodes came "when we started thinking of records we love," said Derek Trucks in a statement, citing the 1967 Jimi Hendrix Experience LP "Axis: Bold as Love." "It's 36 minutes long. That's the way to digest a record."

All tickets are general admission at $59 and are on sale now. Visit riveredgeaurora.com or call the Paramount Theatre box office at (630) 896-6666.

