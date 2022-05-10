Best Bets: Nathan Chen, 'Stars on Ice' tour to Chicago

Skating winners

Cheer on Olympic gold medal winner Nathan Chen, figure skating world champions Brandon Frazier and Addison native Alexa Knierim and a bevy of other famed skaters during the tour of "Stars on Ice," which comes to the United Center, 1901 W. Madison St., Chicago. $30-$95. (800) 745-3000, starsonice.com or unitedcenter.com. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 14

Suburban ball

Minor League baseball season returns to suburban Chicago with both the Kane County Cougars and the Chicago Dogs hosting their home opening games this weekend. The Kane County Cougars play the Cleburne Railroaders at Northwestern Medicine Field, 34W002 Cherry Lane, Geneva. $9-$31.25. (630) 232-8811 or kccougars.com. The Chicago Dogs play the Gary SouthShore RailCats at Impact Field, 9850 Balmoral Ave., Rosemont. $9-$25; premium seats: $85-$450. (847) 260-2544 or thechicagodogs.com. Kane County Cougars opening weekend: 6:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, May 13-14, and 1 p.m. Sunday, May 15; Chicago Dogs opening weekend: 7 p.m. Friday, May 13; 6 p.m. Saturday, May 14; and 3 p.m. Sunday, May 15

Sculptures in nature

The Chicago Botanic Garden celebrates a half-century anniversary with specially imported sculptures as part of the outdoor exhibit "Flourish: The Garden at 50." This weekend also sees the return of the Midwest Bonsai Society Spring Show & Sale. Encounter both attractions at 1000 Lake-Cook Road, Glencoe. $17.95; $15.95 kids 3-12; $8 parking. (847) 835-6801 or chicagobotanic.org. Bonsai show: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, May 14-15; daily hours 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.; sculptures on view through Sept. 25

- Courtesy of Chicago Botanic Garden Patrick Dougherty's sculpture "The Rookery" is part of the Chicago Botanic Garden's exhibit "Flourish: The Garden at 50" in Glencoe.

Illinois Craft Beer Week kicks off with the "Beer Under Glass" tasting gala at Chicago's Union Station, 255 S. Canal St. $50; $60 VIP early entry. illinoisbeer.org. 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, May 13; VIP early entry at 4:30 p.m.

History on the rails

See historic railcars, go on history tours and more during Pullman Railroad Days this weekend at the Historic Pullman Foundation, 614 E. 113th St., Chicago. $20-$25. pullmanil.org. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, May 14-15

- Daily Herald File Photo The kids entertainment troupe Scribble Monster will perform Saturday at Parkway Bank Park's Spring Fun Fest 2022 in Rosemont.

The Spring Fun Fest 2022 promises a petting zoo, live entertainment by Scribble Monsters, bounce houses and more family activities at Parkway Bank Park, 5501 Park Place, Rosemont. Free. (847) 349-5008 or rosemont.com. 1-5 p.m. Saturday, May 14

- Courtesy of Scott Lewis, Salt Creek Ballet Connor Hamilton plays a young Alice in Salt Creek Ballet's revival of "Alice in Wonderland" at College of DuPage's McAninch Arts Center in Glen Ellyn.

Salt Creek Ballet revives its dance interpretation of Lewis Caroll's "Alice in Wonderland" for two shows at College of DuPage's McAninch Arts Center, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn. $34.50-$39.50. (630) 942-4000, atthemac.org or saltcreekballet.org. 2 and 5 p.m. Saturday, May 14

- Courtesy of Dario Acosta Violinist Melissa White is a guest soloist with the Chicago Sinfonietta for the concerts "Limitless Horizon" in Naperville and Chicago.

Violinist Melissa White is the guest soloist with the Chicago Sinfonietta for "Limitless Horizon." The concert features a dance piece with CLINARD DANCE, an original composition by Michelle Isaac, Dvorak's "Slavonic Dances" and more at two locations: First on Saturday at North Central College's Wentz Concert Hall, 171 E. Chicago Ave., Naperville, $49-$62, $17 students; then on Monday at Symphony Center, 220 S. Michigan Ave., Chicago, $22-$101, $17 students. (312) 284-1554 or chicagosinfonietta.org. In Naperville: 8 p.m. Saturday, May 14; in Chicago: 7:30 p.m. Monday, May 16

- Courtesy of Robyn Von Swank Actor/director/comedian Bobcat Goldthwait is part of a standup bill for a comedy charity show at Zanies in Rosemont.

Comedians Bobcat Goldthwait, Jim Flannigan, Abi Sanchez, Aaron Putnam and more team up for a charity standup show called "A Night for Sara: In Loving Memory of Sara Dahms." Help support the surviving children of Dahms, a longtime Chicago comedy supporter, at Zanies at Parkway Bank Park, 5437 Park Place, Rosemont. $20, plus a two item purchase; proceeds go to Sara's GoFundMe fundraiser. (847) 813-0484 or zanies.com. 7 p.m. Sunday, May 15